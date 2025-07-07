Here is my summary of the three-hour evidence-gathering livestream I conducted this morning. The “FBI Family” living here in Coeur d’Alene created these mass formation psychosis events like “Ruby Ridge” and the “Aryan Nation”. The “FBI Family” made a movie about it called “The Order” with Jude Law, and they even got Jurnee Smollett, the girlfriend of the FBI concocted, fake racist attack on Jessie Smollett, to be in the movie to play a female FBI agent.

PART 1 — Setting the Scene: A Replay of an Old Bureau Script

I crack open the morning in Coeur d’Alene the way I used to crack open archived CIA cables—looking for the pattern.

Forty years ago the Bureau cut its teeth running “Order 1” in the inland Northwest: find young, dispossessed white men, bottle-feed them grievance, spike the mix with a church or two, then flip the whole cauldron into a headline-worthy crime. Same characters, new decade.

In 2025, the rerun opens on two tracks: an alpha program that corrals budding Travis-Decker types—ex-mil, backwoods survivalists, hungry for a fight—and a beta program that baits confused younger males into Brony-boy cosplay and sexual humiliation. Both funnels are designed to keep potential dissidents busy chasing FBI apparitions instead of chasing the FBI.

PART 2 — Anatomy of the Alpha Track

Think Phoenix Program in jungle boots, only the jungle is Idaho timber and the rifles wear suppressors instead of bamboo leaves. The alpha trap always starts with a recruiter who looks like a patriot and sounds like he bleeds eagle feathers. Enter Travis Decker—Green-Beret résumé, three murdered children, and one van abandoned eleven miles from Canada.

That van isn’t getaway junk-yard trash; it’s a mile-marker in a covert escape corridor the same Bureau handler used back in the Ruby Ridge days. “Murderers on the run murder more”—Webb Postulate #2. Decker’s real job, like the “Violent Bob” archetype in the film The Order, is to demonstrate that rugged white ex-soldiers are the nation’s ticking time bomb and thereby justify fresh tranches of Palantir Gotham funding.

PART 3 — Engineering the Beta Track

While the alphas sharpen knives, the betas are handed rainbow-colored grooming kits. The Bureau discovered long ago that the easiest way to neutralize a testosterone threat is to redirect it. That’s why Wess Róley—“Brony Boy” extraordinaire—becomes the poster child.

My Little Pony hair clips, pastel eyeshadow, gender-bending livestreams: it’s the honey trap for lonely teenage gamers the feds label “potential radicals.” They lure them into cosplay servers, offer them covert love-bombing, and leave breadcrumbs for future “violent extremism” pressers. Beta Track graduates rarely pick up rifles; they pick at their identity until nothing militant remains. Mission accomplished without a shot fired.

PART 4 — The Night of June 29: Idaho Firefighters Massacre

Flash-bang to reality: two respected Battalion-3 chiefs—Harwood and Morrison—lie dead on Canfield Mountain.

Timeline: At 1:50 p.m., Shots erupt near a mysteriously stalled white van; at 2:00 p.m., the hillside ignites in the textbook, covering fire. The sheriff tells cameras, “We don’t know who’s shooting,” but somehow forgets the most wanted child killer in state history. That omission is the tell. When body-cam, dash-cam, and helmet-cam footage vanish behind stone-walled FOIA requests, remember: official silence is the loudest admission that Decker was state-managed.

PART 5 — Idaho Four as Proof-of-Concept Software Demo

Why did the FBI need a college-town slasher movie? Because Palantir Gotham can’t sell minority-report pre-crime without a technicolor horror reel.

They cast PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger as wheel-man: drive twelve nocturnal runs between Pullman and Moscow, drop off assorted Instagram stalkers, collect metadata. One stalker steps over the line, the Bureau unleashes a “cleaner” who erases four students with surgical chest plunges, and the machine conviction writes itself. No human detective, just ALPR hits, tower pings, and an Elantra’s ghost. That’s the brochure Palantir waves in every county budget hearing.

PART 6 — Wess Róley’s Bridge and the Kindergarten Teacher’s Car

Same weekend, two “side-quests” tighten the script. A sexually confused teen—suspected Beta Track target—jumps from Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Hours later, kindergarten teacher Megan Walker (counselor to that very boy) is found shot in the head in a neighboring county, phone left behind. No evidence of robbery, plenty of signs of silencing. The two deaths book-end the Brony-Boy subplot: one victim, one witness, both inconvenient to the narrative that “it was just a lone unstable youth.”

PART 7 — Logistics of an Escape: Rivers, Rafts, and Quiet Tail Numbers

Every handler needs an exfil plan. For Decker it isn’t I-90 and TSA lines; it’s water and private strips.

The Ponderay River flows north through two dams—perfect choke-points for a grey Zodiac raft you can portage under midnight fog. Sandpoint Municipal hosts Learjets registered to shell firms like Al-Rushaid Aviation—Dyncorp fingerprints all over. Spot a tail number, trace it to a Vegas hangar, and suddenly the “missing father” looks like a rendition passenger, not a fugitive.

PART 8 — Why the Bureau Needs Both Tracks

The alpha stings justify armored MRAPs and federalized SWAT; the beta stings justify school-based “early-intervention” sensors and gender-ideology curricula.

Together they paint the full-spectrum menace: if a white kid stays masculine, he’s the next Decker; if he questions it, he’s the next Róley. Either way the solution is more predictive analytics, bigger fusion centers, and a SheriffMap node in every rural county. Remember Hoover’s credo: manufacture the fear, then bill Congress for the antidote.

PART 9 — Citizen Journalism vs. The Stonewall

I filed Idaho Public Records demands for helmet-cam, dash-cam, radio logs, and even the X-25 chat strings.

The County kicks, screams, and “needs more time.” That’s Mississippi-Burning protocol: stall until the country forgets. Meanwhile establishment conservative heroes—Bongino, Patel, Pam Bondi—collect book deals and politely decline to visit the crime-scene. Eight-dollar-a-month citizen sleuths shoulder the load: mapping canyon drop-points, photographing van-rollback grooves, counting spent .223 casings the forensics team “missed.” Sunshine disinfects, but only if someone rips open the drapes.

PART 10 — What Comes Next: Stopping Order 2

If we let this sequel finish shooting, every sheriff west of the Mississippi will sign for Gotham licenses, and every confused teenager will be an algorithmic blip ripe for entrapment. The answer isn’t another Capitol Hill hearing—it’s relentless FOIA, boots on gravel, and refusing to let the Bureau retire its evidence behind “ongoing investigation” curtains. We smoke them out the way we smoked out Awan laptops and Epstein tail numbers.

Because when you collapse the alpha con and the beta con, there’s nothing left but bureaucrats staring at their own reflection—no monsters, just mirror-men. Expose the mirror, and the program falls. That’s the test; pass it here in North Idaho, and you unplug Order 2 before it metastasizes to Order Everywhere.

I remind everyone that they can be a Citizen Journalist, wherever they are in the world, for whatever hours they want to work.