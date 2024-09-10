https://www.thetimes.com/world/us-world/article/melania-trump-book-donald-husband-3z3279hjq

In a remarkable retort to the sluggish investigation in Congress, Former First Lady Melania Trump has lashed out at the lubbardly response to her husband’s shooting.

Melania Trump is now striking back at the press for their laggard approach to getting to the bottom of the Trump Assassination attempt. The Former First Lady went so far as changing the focus of her upcoming book, due out on October 1st, to be substantially dedicated to the Trump Assassination attempt in Butler, PA on July 13th, 2024.

The First Lady’s response to her husband’s near death had been so uncharacteristically outspoken it has led some Washington, DC pundits to dub her “First Lady Sniper.” No doubt a Hollywood screenplay is in the works.

We do not know how much Melania’s new book will pivot to the recent Trump Assassination attempt at the time of this writing, but the Former First Lady’s claws are definitely out on this topic. We have yet to see a strong response in the US Congress to her criticisms of slow-footedness in terms of the Congressional Task Force looking into the Trump Assassination.

In 2022, I toured Melania’s hometown and school in Slovenia and even sat in with a Slovenian band that had recorded a tribute song to Melania. Melania's command of five languages and her uncanny ability to move through the top celebrity circles in Europe before coming to the US suggest she is no shrinking violet when the chips are down.

I asked the question in Melania’s hometown if she was used before she met Trump to identify Neo-Fascist elements in the inner circles at NATO like Pietro and Guiseppe Benassi.

The good news is that our researchers have not given up their tireless research on this topic, and we will have a massive amount of information if the Former First Lady decides to lead an independent investigation in the House Task Force continue to drag its feet.

Melania Trump is clearly not satified with the current pace of the Congressional Investigations and is “demanding answers”.

Meanwhile, in the Congress, Representative Tim Waltz said he had many questions over the encrypted accounts that Crooks used, a key emphasis of our investigators worldwide.

Rep. Waltz echoes our frequent citation of encrypted accounts, and asked how the FBI knew Crooks acted alone if they could mot get into the accounts? Our research group has called for at least the publishing of the metadata of the accounts such as creation date and dates of messages. The questions hanging over the investigation is are these messages connected to the Pakistani bagman promising a million dollars to kill Trump the day, arrested before the Trump Assassinstion.

No attempt has been made to like the Pakistani bagman, Asif Merchant, promising a million dollars to kill Trump, to the encrypted messaging of Crooks by the FBI.

Now, new details of a second conspirator have come to light, this time an assassination conspirator from Iran, emerging in March 2024 in the United States.

It is not known at this time if Majod Farahani or Merchant communicated with Crooks at this time, but the encrypted messages have cast lingering questions over the investigation.

We do not know at this time if Iran added money incentive or bomb making knowledge for Crooks directly or Antifa connected intermediaries like Maxwell Yearick or Kennon Hooper.

The good news is that the issue of Crooks' encrypted overseas messaging and accounts is finally getting attention from the Former First Lady and a member of Congress.

Such an obvious correlation between the timing of a promise to pay a million-dollar bounty for Trump’s Assassination and the Trump Assassination the next day demands more investigation.

Merchant actually drew the crowd and the podium on a napkin to game the assassination of Trump in a New York hotel room.

Such a close connection to the Trump Assassination on July 13th, 2024 are now difficult to ignore.

Merchast paid $5,000 in down payment along with his one million dollar promise for the bounty on Trump.

Almost no media outlets have covered Crooks’s encrypted overseas accounts, even though they seem to suggest foreign help in the Trump Assassination, directly or through proxies like Maxwell Yearick or Kennon Hooper with known overseas Antifa ties.

We will continue to follow this story as more details are made available through the proffer agreement of Asif Merchant and through the Congressional Task Force.