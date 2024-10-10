Former Donald Trump is zeroing in on the key evidence trail leading to his assassins. Trump is especially keen on the encrypted apps and phones used by Assassins Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh. Trump’s reasoning is if the Assassins were hiding foreign encrypted conversations, the FBI needs to work with Apple to open the iPhones of Crooks and Routh to see who they were conspiring with.

The fact that Thomas Crooks had three foreign-based, encrypted apps seemed to be news to a panel of five journalists who interviewed Trump yesterday on the topic.

Trump’s logic is simple and sound - if someone overseas is trying to kill me from Iran, and both shooters had encrypted apps and phones, open the phones to see who they were talking to.

Our metadata analysis predicted it was more likely that three different Dimmick relatives of American Glass Research CEO Henry Dimmick were the likely people conversion with Thomas Crooks.

Henry Dimmick was on the police radio directing traffic after the shooting from his AGR roof, and Henry Dimmick was directing foot traffic around his AGR roof with a bullhorn. Both of these pieces of metadata would require foreknowledge of the Trump Assassination.

The Iranian Trump Assassination Plan even called for a crowd of distractors to point attention away from the real shooter like crowd Henry Dimmick managed on his lawn.

Suspicion immediately fell on Matt Dimmick, a Butler, Pennsylvania connected Biden Advisor that wrote security plans for the Secret Service and who is now recruiting young American men to be snipers in Ukraine.

Metadata analysis requires all of the sides of the pieces of the puzzle to fit, just like a real jigsaw puzzle. It is not enough to just recruit snipers for Ukraine like Thomas Crooks, but that person must also be in a position of power in the Biden Administration and have an inside knowledge of Secret Service operations.

Dimmick is currently recruiting young men in America for being snipers in Ukraine through an NGO call “Spirit of America”, and Dimmick has done many interviews saying this is exactly what he is doing.

That explains one of Crooks’ foreign apps based in Brussels where Matt Dimmick is stationed to generate EU support for the Ukraine War.

Metadata then explains Crooks’s two other encrypted apps - Matt Dimmick’s sister and her husband are stationed at the NATO Spy School in Oberammergau, Germany.

Thomas Crooks began his Tactical Training sniper program a few days after Matt Dimmick announced the need for the sniper program to turn the tide in Ukraine.

The FBI has not released the metadata of the Crooks overseas encrypted conversation which include originating city locations because this information would immediately implicated all four Dimmick in foreknowledge of the Trump Assassination.

The fact AGR CEO Henry Dimmick took down all security cameras before the Trump Assassination and allowed trespassers on his property is also incriminating. The fact Henry Dimmick just sold out to a NATO backed investment consortium for bulletproof glass patents is also equally suspicious and provides motive.

You may remember that after President Joe Biden met with Jen Stoltenberg in June of 2024, Biden famously announced had put a bullseye on Trump.

Our research group predicted Article Five had been invoked at this summit to authorize the NATO Plan to kill Trump.

Stoltenberg and Biden even toasted to the NATO Summit attendees with a wink toward the Trump Assassination in the following days. Trump has asked NATO European countries to pay their fair share of NATO’s monstrous budget

Biden later feigned dementia and had his wife re-signed the Trump Assassination approval for Article Five to remove that document from the Presidential Archive.

Jens Stoltenberg has now retired to hide away from the Trump Assassination Sanction by NATO.

NATO and the EU even held a cover up meeting immediately after the failed Trump Assassination attempt.

Our research group predicted where Crooks’s 700 encrypted messages would be to and from with the three NATO Dimmicks touring Europe for the most part.

We predicted Matt Dimmick’s phone at NATO Headquarters would use an App created in Belgium.

We also predicted that NATO has backdoors into all three encrypted messaging apps and can easily read all the Crooks encrypted messages, but they are withholding the messages to protect their involvement in the Trump Assassination plot.

Of course, this means the FBI knows what the Crooks messages say as well.

We predicted Matt Dimmick’s sister used Kim DotCom’s Mega encrypted messaging with her husband at the NATO Spy School in Oberammergau, Germany, using Wire.

I am at the Substack limit here, but I will add more after this email.

Journalist George Webb, standing near the spot where Thomas Crooks parked his car to traverse the American Glass Research grass to wait at the AGR picnic tables for further instructions. An assassin trying to achieve stealth wouldn’t wait out in the open at a picnic table an hour and a half before attempting an assassination.

I have been to American Glass Research properties five times since my initial two weeks in Butler, PA.

Security cameras were in position and evoked a security response each time I went to the property, even though AGR was closed when I went there on Sunday.

Also, American Glass Research bulletproof glass was used three months after the Trump Assassination attempt, indicating there was a need for AGR bulletproof glass being created in Butler with the Trump Assassination.

Elon Musk and Trump were behind three inch think bulletproof AGR glass for Trump’s return to Butler, PA. Coincidence?

Dark MAGA hats were the sensation of the event, but the secret star of the show was AGR bulletproof glass.

Musk started his speech to the cheering crowd by saying, “I’m not just MAGA, I’m Dark MAGA!”.

Thank you for all your support, and thank you as always to our international cadre of researchers around the world.

Meanwhile, NATO Article Five now allows hacking of American political speech.

And lawfare is now being extended to Elon Musk.