Did two Iranian snipers meet an Antifa operative from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the sleepy coastal town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, this March of 2024 to discuss the Assassination of Donald Trump? Did a Sniper 9/11 happen right under our noses this year, just like the hijackers were assembled in 2001 right under the nose of the FBI?

Remember, someone from Pittsburgh traveled to Thomas Crooks's house and workplace in March of this year. Remember that Antifa Terrorists Maxwell Yearick and Kennon Hooper are on the FBI Terrorist watchlist.

Remember that Yearick played a Steam video game called SmashMAGA, and he uses Crooks's name for the Trump Assassination game. We also had two Iranian hitmen come to the United States in March of 2024. And the FBI in Miami announces their arrival!

Not just one Iranian hitman, Majid Farahani, was given entry by the US State Department; there was a second Iranian hitman also given entry into the US, Mohammed Ardestani.

Reminiscent of the 9/11 hijackers, entry into the United States for known Iranian hitmen Farahani and Ardestani could never happen without US State Department complicity. We also know Farahani and Ardestani are suspected of using WMD like the explosives and detonator used by Thomas Crooks (and potentially found in the White Van of Maxwell Yearick in Butler, PA).

We even know in March 2024 that, both Farahani and Ardestani were in the Quds Force, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Army of slain leader Soleimani, and we also know both Farahani and Ardestani were in the United States to kill Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo.

We have a long file on Farahani being involved in terrorist plots, so letting him into the country in Miami in March of 2024 by the US State Department is a very questionable move unless you want to have President Donald Trump killed. The Iranian President Raisi’s death threat against Trump for 2022, so letting Quds Force hitmen into our country, can only be interpreted as willful negligence.

The revenge attack for the death of Qasem Soleimani is a subject I have covered at length over the years, including a day-by-day play-by-play of when the decision was made to kill Soleimani with Matt Pottinger at Mar-A-Lago. A Farahani in Iran even repeated the death threat this January on Twitter, complete with the Soleimani revenge motive.

Chillingly, these Iranian assassins were let into Miami, Florida, the same FBI office that looked the other way with 9/11 hijackers training on 737 simulators under their noses. Remember, the Israeli students doing the 91st floor “art project” at the WTC also initially met in Miami as well. And Twitter was ablaze with the warnings about Farahani and Ardestani, much like the copious warnings before 9/11 in Florida.

So we know after the US State Department let Farahani and Ardestani into the country, then the FBI launched a nationwide manhunt. All they had to do was follow Mawell Yearick’s White Van to Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts, and I believe they would have found their men.

It looks like our Antifa operatives from Pittsburgh, Maxwell Yearick, and Kennon Hooper, even had time to drive the White Van back to Washington, DC, in 2023 to get a briefing on Farahani and Ardestani's upcoming visit. Or was Matthew Crooks going on a DC field trip, skipping the monuments, and going straight to the Secret Service HQ and FBI coffee shops?

At this point, you might be saying it looks like another 9/11 happened right under our noses again, only this time with a sniper. You might even call it a Sniper 9/11. And we still don’t know where Farahani or Ardestani are in the United States.

Given the standing one million dollar promise by a Pakistani businessman named Merchant to kill Trump and two Iranian hitmen on the loose, can we get Congress to move up their Trump Assassination Task Force timeline a little before we have another Sniper 9/11?

We could start by looking for Yearick’s White Van that law enforcement had towed from the Trump Assassination environs.

I assume the Butler Police and Michael Murcko know the Arizona license plate number, but they want announce it to law enforcement.

And the FBI didn’t ask any questions about who they saw leave the White Van after they parked it near the Trump Rally.

And if K-9s found explosives, wouldn’t that be a clue that bad gus drove the White Van?

We went to all the known Yearick locations in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Oregon. We didn’t find the White Van, but we tried an known Antifa locations.

It is not like we don’t know that the DNC and Iran are made about Trump tearing up the Iran Nuclear Deal.

And there is a twentieth IP Ping in New York in June 2023 which probably is the original meeting of the Iranian Terrorists with Antifa (again remember, the White Van pings twice).

We could always release those redacted pings of Senator Johnson if Congress really wanted to stop the next Trump Assassination.

And publish all the ping locations - including the secret six locations.

And Congress could always publish the creation dates of the overseas encrypted accounts and the balance with money transfer dates.

And Congress could always publish the metadata associated with the Crooks 700 encrypted messages.

You might as well throw in the Yearick and Hooper encrypted message dates and times too.

Yeah, there is a lot Congress can do to avoid another Sniper 9/11. Hopefully they will.

We have researcher’s who believe that Lisa Page’s ex-husband may have brought all the Trump Assassination conspirators into the United States under a Uniter Nation Refugee program administrated by UNHCR.

Joseph Burrow, ex-husband of Lisa Page and best known for running LINK University’s Student Exchange Program to bring spies into the Trump Campaign in 2016, is now suspected of providing Refugee Status to the three terrorist outlined in this piece - Merchant, Farahani, and Ardestani.

Researchers also believe Joseph Burrow may be responsible for developing Antifa operatives in the United States like Hooper and Yearick, but this cannot be confirmed We have reported Paul Whelan played this role in the US.