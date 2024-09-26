We have talked about Peter Strzok doing another Crossfire Hurricane this election cycle, but this time with real bullets since he is no longer in a position of power overtly in the government.

Because Peter Strzok and his father have a long CIA history in Iran since before the Shah was deposed in 1979, we have warned about a “Crossfire Farsi-Cane” with Peter Strzok letting droves of Iranian assassins into the US through his US State Department connections.

Even a slick video looking very CIA produced has recently been tweeted out the the Iranian President of a robot kill drone taking out Trump.

Still, critics think following the Merrick Garland - Peter Strzok - Alek Vindman inspired assassination using Iranian or Ukrainian snipers is a false trail.

Even after Trump calls out letting the Iranian assassins in the County, Our researchers are still being aggressively critisized.

Vindman and Strzok are even releasing their movie, “War Game” to video on demand today to justify snipers at a J6 type event on J6, 2025!

Even though our research has focused on the IP addresses of the assassination fixers at the Atlantic Council, the Ukrainian and Iranian bagmen, and the key Deep State operators like Garland and Strzok, still our researchers are accused of chasing false leads.

We simply just present the evidence. And we continue to be proven correct, now over a possible assassination attempt before Crooks in Butler on July 13th.

Our “Crossfire-Farsi-Cane” fears were realized when the FBI in Miami let not one but two Iranian assassins into the country on March 1st to March 4th this year.

We also warned of Colonel Alek Vindman of Shampeachment fame bringing his J6 snipers into the US for a “Crossfire Ukraine”. We haven’t seen Ukrainian snipers yet of the FBI Watchlist.

We have taken a lot of heat for our Iranian and Ukrainian sniper warnings, especially since the Butler attempt and the Mar-A-Lago attempts on Trump’s life oddly enough.

We have been extremely clear it would have to be a State Sponsored assassination by Merrick Garland will some Farsi speaker like Peter Strzok or Lisa Page having to make the arrangements to get the snipers in the country.

We have even stated exactly person and pinpointed the Syrian refugee program that would probably be used to get the Iranian or Ukrainian assassins in the country - Lisa Page’s ex-husband Joe Burrow’s UN Refugee Program. But since the first two assassination attempts were domestic based, our research group was harshly criticized for some reason.

This vicious criticism exists to this day even though we produced videos of an Iranian assassin lookalike at the US Border saying “You will know who I am” in a very aggressive, hate laden screed.

Even after a Pakistani Intelligence officer with an Iranian wife was arrested for promising a million after twelve trips to Tehran on July 12th, 2024 in New York City, we have been criticized even more vociferously! This is after our “Crossfire Farsi-Cane” warning had essentially been proven correct!

Now Donald Trump himself has stated there probably already was an Iranian assassination attempt before Thomas Crooks in Butler, PA. Our research group calling out Strzok, Vindman, and a foreign sniper Crossfire Hurricane make have caused the Deep Staters to go to the bench for Crooks and Routh!

That slapdash unplanned Butler assassination attempt was not only was unsuccessful, but the metadata for clearing the roof as Trump took the stage led straight back to Merrick Garland and his DOJ controlled Beaver County SWAT team.

Literally, all six snipers in the AGR Building Six would have no other view than Thomas Crooks if they were were they said they were in the AGR Breakroom.

The latest report from the US Secret Service makes the same point we have been making for the last two months, vindicating our research.

Still Congress will not subpoena these snipers that abandoned their post when Trump took the stage, even after this Secret Service ringing validation of our work.

And we have called for the sixteen DHS investigators at Butler on J13 to be subpoenaed with no response.

So after being right on the first State sponsored assassination with Merchant, and being right on the second assassination with Crooks, why does everyone want to focus on the third assassination attempt with Routh?

We still have two Iranian assassins are still on the loose in the US along with Antifa snipers Yearick and Hooper.

Why the vitriol directed at us for identifying a potential fourth assassination attempt, especially since the July 12th arrest of Asif Merchant, the Pakistani bagman with the Iranian wife?

As I explained in a video and substack last week, our news researchers are going to continue to post the most credible threats. We are not criticizing any other channel or research group for their findings either.

People seems absolutely fixated on Ryan Routh an his assassination attempt from a person with no military experience who is currently in jail.

If you mention two Iranian hitmen still on the loose, you are still attacked up until the time of this writing!

No matter, we will continue to cover the most credible assassination threats. Trump returns to Butler on October 5th. We will be there.

And no, we haven’t ruled out Crossfire Ukraine! We have just ruled out Crossfire Routh.