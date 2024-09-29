Here is a free preview of the previous post that was too long to email in Substack - Part Fifteen. When you finish this shorter summary, please read Part Fifteen if the Trump Assassination plot roots into Peter Strzok’s 2017 “Insurance Plan” interests you.

Our researchers have pointed out the unprecedented policy of allowing Iranian hitmen on the FBI watchlist with the stated objective of murdering a former President of the United States into the country in March of this year during an election cycle, only to be shouted down as conspiracy theorists and fear mongers.

Now, seventy-five days later, Congress has finally acknowledged both “Farsi-speaking assassin” threats - both Pakistani and Iranian.

You may recall that I maintained, along with my research partner Task Force, that Peter Strzok’s “Insurance Policy” was a Trump Assassination plan using a Farsi-speaking assassin living in Woodbridge, Virginia.

I feel more confident than ever that the latest two death threats on Trump, the Merchant Pakistani one million dollar bounty and the $300K Iranian bounty, stem directly from the original Peter Strzok "Trump Insurance Policy” Assassination plan.

Asif Merchant, the Pakistani bagman with an Iranian wife and twelve trips to Iran, was sent to the US in June of 2024 to basically up the ante on the same basic Strzok “Insurance Policy” Trump Assassination plan of 2017.

The Merchant June 2024 Trump Bounty of one million dollars was just a tripling of the ante of the same basic Iranian Trump Assassination plan greenlighted in March of this year for $300,000. This amounts to no less that a CIA auction to kill Trump, with proxies like Iran and Pakistani hiking up the bids for domestic assassins.

We mentioned the fact that a Pakistani with an Iranian wife and twelve trips to Iran offered a million-dollar bounty to kill Trump in June 2024 and was arrested the day before the Butler assassination. Why wouldn’t they tell local law enforcement of a plot and arrest like this the day of the Trump Rally in Butler, PA on July 13th?

Still, we were told by the White House that it had nothing to do with the Assassination attempt the next day. We have been warning of Pakistani Intelligence threats on Trump’s life since 2017. I have made my 2021 book, “At One They Strzok” free for all users if they want background on the Strzok “Insurance Policy”, or the plan to assassinate Trump.

George Webb

Jan 29

I wrote a book called "At One They Strzok" about the US Army 4th Psychological Operations Group conducting a psychological operation on January 6th, 2021, at the gathering of election protestors in Washington, D.C. The key people I focus on in this book are Peter Strzok and his father, who continue to conduct Psychological Operations for the CIA even t…

We have tried to explain to Representative Matt Gaetz and others that the five outstanding Trump Assassination plans (three foreign and two domestic) are just variations of the original Peter Strzok “Insurance Policy” Trump Assassination plan of 2017, but to no avail.

The Foreign Trump Assassination plots all involve hitmen for Iran getting diplomatic passports from other countries and then paying domestic hitmen that won’t be seen as out of place a Trump Rally.

This is why we question the White Van with IP hits at Crooks's house and work going to Plymouth, MA, from March 1st to March 4th, and a dead body washing up on shore at the potential meeting with Iranian hitmen.

“Commitment Killings” are often done to commit conspirators to ensure the other conspirator is not an FBI Informant. But quite simply, the Strzok “Insurance Plan” is being auctioned off like a 1999 White Chevy Explorer Van at this point.

Even the Miami FBI admits Farahani was involved in previous plots since at least 2022, but perhaps even before.

The Strzok original “Insurance Policy” Trump Assassination plan was to bring in hitmen under diplomatic immunity in a different country, in this case, Pakistan. The “diplomat assassins” would either shoot Trump at close range with a pistol indoors or at a long distance at an outdoor rally. The indoor pistol assassination plan may have been attempted in Las Vegas in June 2016 by the son of a British diplomat.

Since I wrote the book “At One They Strzok” in February 2021, I have predicted that former FBI Agent Peter Strzok was still working for the CIA and that we would let “Farsi-speaking assassins” into the US if Trump decided to run again in 2024. Farsi is spoken both in Iran and Pakistan. Finally, in Congress, those threats were acknowledged Friday.

