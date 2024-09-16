Now that we have had the second Trump Assassination attempt that our researchers predicted, a simple comparison will help us keep straight what we know in both cases.

First, Thomas Crooks wasn’t even born before Ryan Routh committed his first felony on April 23rd, 2002 for possession of Weapons Of Mass Destruction in Guilford County, North Carolina.

Fast forward to last year, Routh managed a group called the International Volunteer Legion that organized mercenaries to fight in Ukraine and was in Ukraine for five months and made lobbying trips to Washington, DC for that purpose.

Routh's light suspended sentence in 2002 for threatening to blow up the Greensboro Police Department is reminiscent of the twelve-month sentence for the Briton who tried to kill Trump in Las Vegas in December 2016. We have pointed out this light sentencing as a signature of an FBI Informant in past stories.

Routh’s 2002 arrest for WMD appeared to be a traffic stop that escalated out of control into Routh barricading himself in his 40 person roofing business, and then threatening to blow up the police department.

We don’t have all the details of this arrest yet to find what type of weapons of mass destruction were found in possession of Routh. In another odd coincidence, both Trump shooters were in a Blackrock Global Wealth Management commercial in 2022. At times, financial firms have been used to recruits student mercenary snipers through math and physical education teachers through recruiting bonuses.

Despite being portrayed as only living in Hawaii, Routh had Greensboro address for until late last year.

And he gave himself the moniker Yoda Teaches in 2009, suggesting the Star Wars assassin mentor.

And a host of felonies that seem to go unpunished has the signature of an FBI Informant.

And in 2018, he joins a “United Network” of some kind in North Carolina.

Is this some sort of mercenary recruiting network in the United States?

We do know that Routh was actively involved in recruiting mercenaries for Ukraine, and specifically Afghan Special Force - from Routh’s book, “Unwinnable War”.

Routh is seen frequently in videos on college campuses recruiting for the Ukrainian War as well. Routh say he has 5,900 Afghan Special Force ready to go in Ukraine and another 10,000 in Syria ready to fight, but the Ukraine Ministry of Defense is holding up the visas for fear of spying.

At $3,000 a month for 10,000 US soldiers, that’s a $30,000,000 monthly payroll. Where would Routh get that kind of money? Where would Routh get the $17,700,000 a month payroll for his Afghanistan Special Forces soldiers? Perhaps Blackrock Global Wealth Management provides the answers, paying teachers a finders fee for finding student sniper volunteers.

Well, just for starters in our Ryan Routh and Thomas Crooks comparison, both started in Blackrock Global Wealth Management commercials in the last two years leading many to conclude that Blackrock is leading a covert sniper recruiting program for Ukraine.

There is also a potential connection through Routh’s AK-47 to one of Paul Whelan’s AK-47 assembly facilities in the US. We will follow up on that story here as well.

As many researchers and followers know, I have been tracking Whelan’s AK-47 assemble plants in Michigan, Nevada, and Florida along with two Iranian hitmen that are still trying to kill Trump on the loose now in the US.

You may remember we have been following Kalashnikov USA since 2018 with Paul Whelan on Florida with Legend Arms and Aquilla Arms in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

You may remember that there are two Iranian hitman that are still loose in the United States that have vowed their mission to be killing the ex President Donald Trump. Routh also wrote in his book that Ron should consider putting a contract out on Trump.

Routh was in favor of the Iran nuclear deal, and Trump canceling the deal apparently was enough to trip Routh into issuing the Fatwah assassination bounty on the life of the head of the ex-President.

We do know that Routh was arrested for possession of WMD material six months into the Afghanistan War, and we do have evidence that Routh was recruiting Pakistani Special Forces to go to fight in Ukraine.

So the question here is how long did Routh have a relationship with Pakistani Special Forces and how long were his relationships with Ukrainian military forces?

https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/suspect-in-trump-assassination-bid-dubbed-pakistan-corrupt-heres-why-18208288

Roth indicated he could purchase passports for Afghan Special Forces to fight in Ukraine.

Interestingly, we know Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks used three different overseas encrypted chat platforms over five years with over 700 messages related to bomb making. We have no such metadata for Ryan Routh as of yet even though it seems the illegal activity of passport fixing would demand it.

Routh also contrasts with Crooks in that no overseas encrypted accounts have been identified yet for Routh whereas Crooks had three overseas, encrypted accounts. Again, someone placing foreign mercenaries in Ukraine would seem to have more need for overseas encrypted accounts that Crooks, who to our knowledge, never left the United States.

It will be interesting to see if overseas encrypted accounts emerge for Ryan Routh. The other key difference is Crooks used a South Carolina made AR-15 derivative, whereas Routh used an AK-47, a Russian made weapon.

We have predicted a Paul Whelan made AK-47 would be involved in an assassination of Trump for weeks, and I have visited some of the Paul Whelan AK-47 assembly factories in recent weeks before the second Trump Assassination attempt.

The FBI currently has not released the serial number of the AK-47, so we don’t know if Routh’s AK-47 came from one of Paul Whelan’s AK-47 factories or not.

I had recently republished videos from 2018 before the Mar-A-Lago Trump Assassination of Paul Whelan shipping 70,000 AK-47s from Legion Arms in Hallandale Beach, Florida to the Free Syrian Army. It seems like this trace is a good place to start for the Routh AK-47 since he was also shipping weapons to Ukraine.

Routh Nissan SUV seems to be the key trace through the license plate trace that led to his arrest. Interestingly, we still don’t have the license plate of the White Van with Arizona license plate that triggered bomb sniffing dogs in the Butler, PA Trump Assassination attempt.

Congress still has not subpoenaed the police records for the White Van from the Butler Trump Assassination.

We will continue supplement this story throughout the day.

Again, if the sniper hid for twelve hours, this is something that a trained K-9 could easily sniff out.

Here is Routh’s entire wrap sheet.