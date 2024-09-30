Sometimes, it seems the FBI’s sole focus is working on ways to make Peter Strzok’s “Insurance Policy” not look like a Trump Assassination Plan. We know for instance that Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle was aware of the Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump up until the day of the July 13th Assassination attempt, but she did not inform the protective teams on the ground of this fact.

At this point, it no longer is just an Iranian plot to kill Trump, it becomes an Iranian plot with a Secret Service Director accomplice, Kimberley Cheatle.

If only there were a futuristic machine with buttons that would spit out the right euphemism to make the Presidential Assassination sound good for National Security.

Now we hear of new Iranian plots against the Trump Family - just retooled Strzok Insurance Policies again.

Adding in an assassination of a Hezbollah leader always makes the Iranian Trump Assassination Plot more believable.

Or an FBI machine that would make an Iranian Trump Assassination Plan sound like it really came from Iran.

Perhaps the two Iranian hitmen on the loose in the US will redouble their efforts on Strzok “Insurance Policy”.

A euphemism machine with an easy-to-turn crank would be nice, turning the Trump Assassination Plan into an “Iranian Plot To Kill Trump Uncovered By FBI”.

Pundits on the left say we should just get the Trump Assassination over and done with and forget the euphemisms.

Peter Strzok’s “Insurance Policy” sounds too much like a Trump Assassination Plan, like something a mafioso might say when selling “fire insurance.”

Perhaps if the Strzok “Insurance Policy” is just retooled so any Trump Rally Goer will be a legitimate Iranian target, maybe the FBI would have something.

And maybe threaten Trump so much that je heightens the rhetoric as well.

A reliable euphemism machine should also destroy evidence of previous Trump Assassination Plans from previous elections.

And then discount the Trump rhetoric after amping up the Iran Assassination rhetoric?

And a good FBI euphemism machine should be easy to operate so low level peon FBI agents can use the machine too after they raid Mar-A-Lago to retrieve the last Trump Assassination Plan.

Alll the texts between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok's “Insurance Policy” discussion sound like an assassination plan, we better not skimp on a euphemism machine here.

It might be nice if the FBI euphemism machine also cranked out some fresh coffee with the euphemism for those late nights spent destroying evidence from the last Trump Assassination Plan.

Above all, the FBI euphemism machine should have the industrial capacity to destroy massive amounts of real evidence while churning out Lone Gunman press releases.

The FBI euphemism machine should also be geared for sugarcoating really bad headlines like “Former President Shot While Beaver County Deputies Abandoned Posts En Masse” to “Former President Trips On Glass Chards”.

By all means, the FBI euphemism processor needs to print big for the nearly blind mainstream media to lap up the propaganda like it was the truth.

Most importantly, the FBI euphemism processor should maintain the FBI’s sense of grandeur and majesty, no matter how poor its performance or how low its moral bottom scraping goes.

We will continue our series of American Slaughter Pen in the next Substack.

Oh yeah, all the same FBI stonewalling done in the two weeks after the Butler Assassination attempt remain unanswered, so we can’t learn anything about Crooks overseas messaging or crypto accounts from 700 messages.

Trump is returning to American Glass Research in Butler, PA, almost three months after his Assassination attempt there, and still, none of these lingering questions have been answered. What if CIA operatives and FBI Informants were at the other end of Thomas Crooks's 700 encrypted messages? Could that be how snipers are groomed now in America?