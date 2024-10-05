The most charitable grade imaginable for the Congressional Investigation Task Force into the Assassination of Donald Trump would be an “F.” An “F” grade acknowledges some effort has been made, but those efforts are woefully inadequate.

The most glaring omission is the lack of subpoenas for the guards who left the roof when Trump took the stage in Butler, PA, on July 13th. By this time, three months into the Warren Commission, even Allen Dulles of the CIA had interviewed Marina Oswald. Neither of the two Crooks's parents has been subpoenaed.

Key evidence introduced by Christopher Wray in Congressional Testimony has not been followed up on, like the supposed purchase of a Home Depot ladder with a bloody receipt in Crooks’s pocket.

Also, Crooks’s attendance records at Clairton Sportmens Club and Keystone Gun Club have not been entered into the Congressional record despite our Citizen Journalism research group producing those leads almost three months ago.

Crooks’s school and medical records have not been subpoenaed and entered into the Congressional Record, indicating that no attempt has been made to establish motive.

No attempt has been made to obtain at least the metadata of 700 encrypted messages sent to overseas accounts over five years, which is an obvious sign of a possible foreign influence operation.

No attempt has been made to obtain at least the metadata of three encrypted overseas crypto accounts, yet another obvious sign of a possible foreign influence operation.

No effort has been made to do additional investigation on the twenty IP address pops of a probable associate of Crooks with seven locations still being suppressed, but Senator Ron Johnson does get credit for introducing some of the IP pops into the Congressional Record.

I am personally most proud of my followups with Beaver Country Sheriff Tony Guy who denied being at the Butler Rally on July 13th, and he denied responsibility for the Beaver County Deputy SWAT abandoning their posts when Trump took the stage.

This lead to finding that Merrick Garland of the DOJ was ultimately reponsible for the order to pull the Beaver County Snipers from their protective positions through SWAT Commmander Nate Bible.

I followed up with face-to-face interviews of numerous Sheriffs who said the opposite, that they were in complete control of their SWAT Teams, exposing Beaver County as a new model of Federal control of local SWAT teams.

Again, how Congress could not subpoena all the Beaver County personnel who abandoned the guard when Trump took the stage and then went on to do the ABC news special to blame Secret Secret for their rooftop, is beyond all comprehension to me.

And there was no Congressional follow-up of critical possible accomplice metadata and vehicles like the White Van driven by Maxwell Yearick, a local terrorist on the FBI Watchlist for the last eight years.

I compare our Citizen Journalist research group, and I would have to give ourselves a “B+”. We were on-site immediately after the Trump Assassination for two weeks, and we walked all the Crook’s probable associates’ locations as well.

We also recommended publishing the metadata of Crooks’ overseas encrypted messaging and accounts.

But I never feel comfortable with whatever our Citizen Journalism group has been able to accomplish, no matter how impressive. I won’t list all the achievements of incredible international researchers here because I am at the Substack limit. So, I will give our effort a “B+” because we can always do more.

Again, I thank all the researchers worldwide who have made this investigation so fruitful. Congress has no choice but to catch up at some point.

Background

Our Citizen Journalism group continues to run circles around the Congressional Task Force as mainstream media, going to the Crooks locations, asking for interviews, and identifying key documents that need to be subpoenaed.

I was at the FBI Offices in Pittsburgh again with Citizen Journalist Tyrone Sargent, asking for the release of at least the metadata for Thomas Crooks’ 700 encrypted messages overseas, to no avail. We also called again for the release of the location and creation date with account balances for Crooks’ three overseas bank accounts, to no avail.

No progress has been made in researching any of the possible connections to the twenty IP pings to Crooks’s home and workplace have been followed by Congress or the FBI, despite our group having gone to all those published locations months ago.

For instance, the White Van that was abandoned at the site of the Trump Assassination at Butler, PA, has not been followed up on in any way. No press conference has been given regarding the two Iranian hitmen on the loose in the US or a Pakistani bagman offering a million dollars to kill Trump.

Unbelievably, none of the protective guards who abandoned their posts when he took the stage have been called to Congress yet to testify. By comparison, the Warren Commission was convened two weeks after the assassination of John F. Kennedy and interviewed forty-five witnesses, most of who were present at the Assassination.

By contrast, the Task Force of the Assassination of Donald Trump has interviewed only one law enforcement officer who was actually at Butler in a protective capacity.

Elon Musk will join President Trump in the triumphal return in Butler, PA, on October 5th. Instead of grading itself for its inferior coverage of the events of Butler after three months, CNN launched an attack on Elon Musk instead.

Our Citizen Journalism group broke the story of Thomas Crooks's three shooting lessons sponsored by DHS at Clairton Sportsmen’s Club, and as last as yesterday was the only journalism group to go to many of the Crooks locations like the Keystone Gun Club.

To celebrate, Neighborhood News also returned to Lambertville, Michigan, after three years in storage, resulting in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdowns and twenty-three deplatformings on social media.

Why hasn’t Congress subpoenaed former CEO Henry Dimmick, who was seen with a bullhorn directing spectators on the AGR Grounds that day, and who is the keeper of the access cards to the AGR Buildings?

Henry Dimmick Jr. seems like an obvious subpoena for the Congressional Committees, but three months later, nothing. And remember, these Beaver County Deputies have already come forward one week after the Trump Assassination to appear on ABC News, so why not in front of Congress under oath three months later?

Comparison to the Warren Commission -

The Warren Commission, formally known as the President's Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy, was established by President Lyndon B. Johnson on November 29, 1963, shortly after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. The Commission was tasked with investigating all aspects of the assassination.

Witness Interviews in the First Three Months:

In the initial three months—December 1963, January 1964, and February 1964—the Commission was primarily organizing its investigation, gathering evidence, and planning its proceedings. Formal witness interviews and hearings began on February 3, 1964.

Number of Witnesses Interviewed in the First Month of Hearings (February 1964): Approximately 45 witnesses.

Key Activities During the First Three Months:

December 1963 - January 1964: The Commission focused on collecting evidence, reviewing reports from the FBI and other agencies, and setting up administrative structures.

Staff members were assigned to various investigative tasks, and protocols were established for the hearings. February 1964: Formal hearings commenced.

Witnesses included key figures such as Marina Oswald (Lee Harvey Oswald's widow), law enforcement officers, eyewitnesses, and others directly connected to the events in Dallas.

Total Witnesses Interviewed by the Commission:

Over the course of its investigation, the Warren Commission examined 552 witnesses .

Testimonies were taken through sworn affidavits, depositions, and live hearings.

Research Resources:

Warren Commission Report and Hearings: The Commission's findings were published in a final report and 26 accompanying volumes of hearings and exhibits.

Source: National Archives - Warren Commission Report National Archives: Official records, transcripts, and exhibits are archived and available for public access.

Source: National Archives - JFK Assassination Records Books and Publications: "The Warren Commission Report: A Graphic Investigation into the Kennedy Assassination" provides a detailed account of the Commission's work.

Citation: Dan Mishkin, Ernie Colón, and Jerzy Drozd. The Warren Commission Report: A Graphic Investigation into the Kennedy Assassination. Abrams ComicArts, 2014.

Footnotes:

Start of Formal Hearings: The decision to begin formal hearings in February allowed the Commission time to review preliminary evidence and determine key witnesses. Witness Selection: Witnesses were selected based on their potential to provide valuable insights into the assassination, Oswald's background, and related events.

Conclusion:

In summary, during the first three months after its establishment, the Warren Commission interviewed approximately 45 witnesses as part of its formal hearings in February 1964. These initial testimonies were crucial in shaping the direction of the investigation and ultimately contributed to the Commission's comprehensive final report.

Explanatory Notes and Research Resources

George Webb

George Webb is an American investigative journalist and YouTuber known for his controversial claims about government and corporate corruption. He has produced a series of videos and articles that allege conspiracies involving various public figures and institutions.

Donald Trump

Donald J. Trump served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. Before his presidency, he was a real estate developer and television personality. As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, there are no reports of Donald Trump being shot or involved in an assassination attempt.

Research Resource:

Butler, Pennsylvania

Butler is a city in Butler County, Pennsylvania. It is located about 35 miles north of Pittsburgh and is part of the Greater Pittsburgh Region.

Research Resource:

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a business magnate and investor known for founding SpaceX and co-founding Tesla, Inc., Neuralink, and The Boring Company. He is one of the wealthiest individuals globally.

Research Resource:

Elon Musk Biography - Biography.com

Gretchen Whitmer

Gretchen Whitmer is an American politician serving as the 49th Governor of Michigan since 2019. She gained national attention for her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research Resource:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer - Official Website

Lambertville, Michigan

Lambertville is an unincorporated community in Monroe County, Michigan. It is part of Bedford Township and is located near the Ohio border.

Research Resource:

Abraham Lincoln's Assassination and John Frederick Parker

John Frederick Parker was a police officer assigned to guard President Abraham Lincoln on the night of his assassination at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 1865. Parker left his post, and Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth.

Research Resource:

ABC News

ABC News is the news division of the American Broadcasting Company, owned by The Walt Disney Company. It produces daily newscasts and special investigative reports.

Research Resource:

ABC News Official Website

Beaver County, Pennsylvania

Beaver County is located in western Pennsylvania. It has various law enforcement agencies, including the Beaver County Sheriff's Office.

Research Resource:

Merrick Garland

Merrick Garland is the 86th Attorney General of the United States, serving under President Joe Biden since March 2021. He was previously a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Research Resource:

U.S. Department of Justice - Attorney General Merrick B. Garland

Can-Am Police-Fire Games

The Can-Am Police-Fire Games are a biennial, multi-sport event featuring competitions between law enforcement and fire service personnel from Canada and the United States.

Research Resource:

Clairton Sportsmen's Club

As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, there is a Clairton Sportsmen's Club located in Pennsylvania that offers facilities for various shooting sports and outdoor activities.

Research Resource:

Important Note

As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, there are no records or credible reports of:

An assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in July 2024.

Donald Trump returning to Butler, Pennsylvania, after such an event.

Involvement of individuals named Thomas Crooks, Jason Woods, Henry Dimmick Jr., Greg Nicol, or Nate Bible in any events related to an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

ABC News producing investigative pieces regarding these events.

Given the lack of information up to 2021, and considering the current date is October 2024, I recommend verifying these claims through reputable news outlets or official statements for the most recent information.

Footnotes

George Webb's Investigations

George Webb has produced numerous investigative pieces, often shared on social media platforms and his own publications. His work is controversial and should be cross-referenced with reliable sources. Abraham Lincoln's Guard "John Frederick Parker." Wikipedia, Wikimedia Foundation, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Frederick_Parker. Can-Am Police-Fire Games "About the Games." Can-Am Police-Fire Games, https://canampolicefiregames.org/about-the-games/.

Conclusion

For the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the events mentioned, please consult reputable news organizations, official government releases, or trusted publications.

I have three different Sheriffs of three different sniper teams that might mistake me for the next Cory Comperatore today. I seem to be the only one wanting to subpoena the sniper guard that walked when Trump took the stage. I have put $750k of my own money into this, and I have lost money doing this for eight years. I guess that means I am selfish whenI am doing this instead of taking no risks and making an easy $250K a year.

I don’t understand the attacks right now a month before the election when we are even putting more of ourselves at risk with a retail location in Michigan.