Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy told me and thousands of others on Twitter that the Beaver County Deputies who abandoned their posts when Trump took the stage didn’t report to him. Sheriff Tony Guy told us all the “Sneak Away Guards” reported to the Department of Justice. That means the final responsibility for the Beaver County Deputies who snuck away when Trump took that stage belongs to Merrick Garland, the Attorney General.

Maybe that’s the reason why Merrick Garland has only charged the second Trump Assassin, Ryan Routh, with low-level gun charges instead of Presidential Attempted Assassination.

Journalist George Webb visits Idaho City, Idaho, to find a city more lawless than Merrick Garland’s America. There were more than 1,000 murders in the Cemetery and only twenty-five deaths from natural causes.

Seven days have gone by, and Merrick Garland still has only low-level charges against Trump’s second assassin, Routh. Interestingly enough, another Attorney General from thirty years ago, Ed Meese, now at the Heritage Foundation, is currently withholding seven key locations related to a possible conspirator of Thomas Crooks.

Why is Meese withholding these key locations in the first Trump Assassination attempt? You may remember Ed Meese from engineering Iran Contra and protecting criminals like Adnan Khashoggi and the BCCI Bank.

While Attorney General, you may remember that Ed Meese invested in a bioweapons company called Hadron that was investigated by Danny Casolaro, ending up in his suspicious murder in August of 1993.

You can read more about Casolaro’s investigation into Hadron and the bioweapons cabal of Kissinger, Cheney, Rumsfeld, and Meese at my Casolaro blog at

What possible reason could Meese have now for withholding the Crooks IP Ping locations with Crooks being dead and cremated over two months?

What if Crooks or his conspirators met with Iranian hitmen after chatting with them for over 700 bomb-making messages over five years? The FBI lost track of not one but two Iranian hitmen on exactly these dates.

Does Ed Meese know for sure who these IP Pings belong to? Wouldn’t Meese want to warn the former President of all the locations to protect the President better? If the FBI doesn’t know where the two loose Iranian hitmen are, then I assume Merrick Garland doesn’t know where the Iranian hitmen are either. Wouldn’t Merrick Garland want to publish the seven suppressed locations, too?

I visited all the Butler, PA, and Pittsburgh, PA, locations published by Senator Ron Johnson, but six sites were redacted. Later, we found a seven-IP Ping in New York City in June 2023, where we know a Pakistani bagman promised a million dollars to kill Trump. Why were six sites to the south of Crooks's home and work redacted? Why wouldn’t Garland and Meese want these locations to be known?

The map below shows the area of Washington, DC visited by Crooks and a potential accomplice on June 23rd, 2023 near the FBI and Secret Service Headquarters there.

The phone associated with Crooks's metadata was in Washington, DC, on June 23rd, 2023. But members of Congress still haven’t subpoenaed Crook’s overseas, encrypted chat records that could have been used to communicate with overseas assassins.

There is no apparent reason to protect the dead shooter now, but these chat records have been withheld. When Crooks’ Secret Service and FBI metadata is coupled with the new arrival of Special Agent in Charge Rojek to Pittsburgh, you begin to think that Pittsburgh might have been the planned Trump Shooting Pen for some time.

Other researchers have associated this “Washington trip” location with just the US Secret Service Headquarters in Washington, DC, and not an FBI visit. From my five years of walking my reporting routes in Washington, DC, I am very familiar with the location that Crooks traveled to. Some internet commenters also speculated this metadata might suggest an accomplice.

Finding out who Crooks communicated with before and after these trips would be extremely important in finding accomplices to the attempted Trump Assassination. It seems like Meese would want to release these suppressed locations immediately to head off another assassination.

According to cell phone records collected near Thomas Crooks's home, one of Crooks’ devices was also taken to Boston, MA, and driven to Plymouth, MA, between March 1st and 3rd, 2024.

Again, communication records in and around this Boston trip could lend context and possible accomplices to this trip, including the two Iranian hitmen still on the loose in the US. And you would think Attorney General Merrick Garland would be doing daily press conferences to get to the bottom of the Iranian hitmen on the loose.

Explanatory Notes for Persons and Companies Mentioned in the Article: