American Slaughter Pen - Part Nine
Murder By Top Cop? Well, As Close As You Can Get.
Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy told me and thousands of others on Twitter that the Beaver County Deputies who abandoned their posts when Trump took the stage didn’t report to him. Sheriff Tony Guy told us all the “Sneak Away Guards” reported to the Department of Justice. That means the final responsibility for the Beaver County Deputies who snuck away when Trump took that stage belongs to Merrick Garland, the Attorney General.
Maybe that’s the reason why Merrick Garland has only charged the second Trump Assassin, Ryan Routh, with low-level gun charges instead of Presidential Attempted Assassination.
Journalist George Webb visits Idaho City, Idaho, to find a city more lawless than Merrick Garland’s America. There were more than 1,000 murders in the Cemetery and only twenty-five deaths from natural causes.
Seven days have gone by, and Merrick Garland still has only low-level charges against Trump’s second assassin, Routh. Interestingly enough, another Attorney General from thirty years ago, Ed Meese, now at the Heritage Foundation, is currently withholding seven key locations related to a possible conspirator of Thomas Crooks.
Why is Meese withholding these key locations in the first Trump Assassination attempt? You may remember Ed Meese from engineering Iran Contra and protecting criminals like Adnan Khashoggi and the BCCI Bank.
While Attorney General, you may remember that Ed Meese invested in a bioweapons company called Hadron that was investigated by Danny Casolaro, ending up in his suspicious murder in August of 1993.
You can read more about Casolaro’s investigation into Hadron and the bioweapons cabal of Kissinger, Cheney, Rumsfeld, and Meese at my Casolaro blog at
What possible reason could Meese have now for withholding the Crooks IP Ping locations with Crooks being dead and cremated over two months?
What if Crooks or his conspirators met with Iranian hitmen after chatting with them for over 700 bomb-making messages over five years? The FBI lost track of not one but two Iranian hitmen on exactly these dates.
Does Ed Meese know for sure who these IP Pings belong to? Wouldn’t Meese want to warn the former President of all the locations to protect the President better? If the FBI doesn’t know where the two loose Iranian hitmen are, then I assume Merrick Garland doesn’t know where the Iranian hitmen are either. Wouldn’t Merrick Garland want to publish the seven suppressed locations, too?
I visited all the Butler, PA, and Pittsburgh, PA, locations published by Senator Ron Johnson, but six sites were redacted. Later, we found a seven-IP Ping in New York City in June 2023, where we know a Pakistani bagman promised a million dollars to kill Trump. Why were six sites to the south of Crooks's home and work redacted? Why wouldn’t Garland and Meese want these locations to be known?
The map below shows the area of Washington, DC visited by Crooks and a potential accomplice on June 23rd, 2023 near the FBI and Secret Service Headquarters there.
The phone associated with Crooks's metadata was in Washington, DC, on June 23rd, 2023. But members of Congress still haven’t subpoenaed Crook’s overseas, encrypted chat records that could have been used to communicate with overseas assassins.
There is no apparent reason to protect the dead shooter now, but these chat records have been withheld. When Crooks’ Secret Service and FBI metadata is coupled with the new arrival of Special Agent in Charge Rojek to Pittsburgh, you begin to think that Pittsburgh might have been the planned Trump Shooting Pen for some time.
Other researchers have associated this “Washington trip” location with just the US Secret Service Headquarters in Washington, DC, and not an FBI visit. From my five years of walking my reporting routes in Washington, DC, I am very familiar with the location that Crooks traveled to. Some internet commenters also speculated this metadata might suggest an accomplice.
Finding out who Crooks communicated with before and after these trips would be extremely important in finding accomplices to the attempted Trump Assassination. It seems like Meese would want to release these suppressed locations immediately to head off another assassination.
According to cell phone records collected near Thomas Crooks's home, one of Crooks’ devices was also taken to Boston, MA, and driven to Plymouth, MA, between March 1st and 3rd, 2024.
Again, communication records in and around this Boston trip could lend context and possible accomplices to this trip, including the two Iranian hitmen still on the loose in the US. And you would think Attorney General Merrick Garland would be doing daily press conferences to get to the bottom of the Iranian hitmen on the loose.
Explanatory Notes for Persons and Companies Mentioned in the Article:
Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy
Tony Guy is the Sheriff of Beaver County, Pennsylvania. He was first elected to the position in 2015 and has since been responsible for overseeing law enforcement activities within the county.
Footnotes:
Beaver County Sheriff's Office. Beaver County Official Website.
Merrick Garland
Merrick Garland is the Attorney General of the United States, appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed in March 2021. Prior to this role, he served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Footnotes:
U.S. Department of Justice. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.
Ryan Routh
As of September 2021, there is no public record of an individual named Ryan Routh associated with an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. It is possible that this information emerged after my last update or may be unverified.
Edwin Meese
Edwin Meese III served as the 75th Attorney General of the United States under President Ronald Reagan from 1985 to 1988. After leaving public office, he became a Distinguished Fellow at The Heritage Foundation, focusing on legal and judicial studies.
Footnotes:
The Heritage Foundation. Edwin Meese III Biography.
U.S. Department of Justice Archives. Attorneys General of the United States.
The Heritage Foundation
The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C., founded in 1973. It conducts research and advocacy on public policy issues such as economics, government, and national security.
Footnotes:
The Heritage Foundation. About Heritage.
Encyclopædia Britannica. The Heritage Foundation.
Thomas Crooks
There is no publicly available information up to September 2021 about Thomas Crooks involved in an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. This may be unverified or emerged after my knowledge cutoff.
Adnan Khashoggi
Adnan Khashoggi (1935–2017) was a Saudi Arabian businessman and arms dealer who became famous for his wealth and lavish lifestyle. He was involved in international arms trading during the 1970s and 1980s.
Footnotes:
The New York Times. Adnan Khashoggi, Arms Dealer and Bon Vivant, Dies at 81.
BBC News. Obituary: Adnan Khashoggi.
Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI)
The Bank of Credit and Commerce International was an international bank founded in 1972 and collapsed in 1991 due to one of the largest banking frauds in history. The bank was involved in money laundering, bribery, and support for terrorism.
Footnotes:
The Guardian. The BCCI scandal.
U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. The BCCI Affair.
Danny Casolaro
Danny Casolaro (1947–1991) was an American freelance writer investigating what he called "The Octopus," a conspiracy theory involving government corruption, the Inslaw case, and other scandals. His death was ruled a suicide, but some believe he was murdered due to his investigations.
Footnotes:
The Washington Post. Mysterious Death of a Reporter.
Wired. The Strange Death of Danny Casolaro.
Hadron, Inc.
Hadron, Inc. was a defense contractor involved in technology and software development. During the 1980s, there were allegations that Edwin Meese had conflicts of interest related to the company, but no criminal charges were filed.
Footnotes:
Los Angeles Times. Inquiry Focuses on Meese's Role in Hadron Defense Contract.
The New York Times. Report Criticizes Meese on Conflict of Interest.
Henry Kissinger
Henry Kissinger is a German-born American diplomat and political scientist who served as National Security Advisor and later concurrently as Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. He played a significant role in U.S. foreign policy between 1969 and 1977.
Footnotes:
Encyclopædia Britannica. Henry Kissinger.
U.S. Department of State. Office of the Historian: Henry A. Kissinger.
Dick Cheney
Dick Cheney is an American politician and businessman who served as the 46th Vice President of the United States under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. He has also served as White House Chief of Staff and Secretary of Defense.
Footnotes:
Biography.com. Dick Cheney Biography.
U.S. Department of Defense. Biographies: Richard B. Cheney.
Donald Rumsfeld
Donald Rumsfeld (1932–2021) was an American politician and businessman who served as Secretary of Defense under Presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush. He was instrumental in planning the Iraq War and the War in Afghanistan.
Footnotes:
The New York Times. Donald H. Rumsfeld, Defense Secretary Under Ford and Bush, Dies at 88.
U.S. Department of Defense. Biographies: Donald H. Rumsfeld.
Senator Ron Johnson
Ron Johnson is a United States Senator from Wisconsin, serving since 2011. A member of the Republican Party, he has been involved in various legislative activities and committees.
Footnotes:
U.S. Senate. Senator Ron Johnson.
Ballotpedia. Ron Johnson.
Pakistani Bagman
The term "bagman" refers to a person who collects or distributes illicitly gained money. There is no verified public information linking a Pakistani bagman to a plot involving former President Trump, even though Asif Merchant, a Pakistani bagman, promised a million dollars to kill Trump, and was arrested the day before the Assassination.
Special Agent in Charge Rojek
As of September 2021, there is no publicly available information about a Special Agent in Charge named Rojek in Pittsburgh or any involvement in plots related to Donald Trump.
United States Secret Service
The U.S. Secret Service is a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security. It is tasked with two primary missions: protection of national leaders and their families, and criminal investigations related to financial crimes.
Footnotes:
U.S. Secret Service. About the Secret Service.
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
The FBI is a federal law enforcement agency under the U.S. Department of Justice. It serves as both a federal criminal investigative body and an internal intelligence agency.
Footnotes:
Federal Bureau of Investigation. About.
Iranian Hitmen
While tensions between the U.S. and Iran have led to various security concerns, as of September 2021, there is no publicly available, verified information about Iranian hitmen being on the loose in the United States targeting former President Trump. Claims of this nature should be verified through reliable sources.
