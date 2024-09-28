We are half a fortnight from one of the greatest comeback victories in history when President Donald Trump returns to Butler, PA, on October 5th, 2024.

The Deep State's endless Assassination schemes may have done nothing more than simply awaken the Citizen to rise to his or her high and natural place as a Citizen Journalist.

We will cover the dozen or so Russian snipers (many of them women) that have been brought in every two years by Clinton political operative Paul Whelan into Novi, Michigan as well.

Will this sniper pipeline from Novi, MI stop Trump in Butler, PA on October 5th, 2024 and after? We explore.

The difference now seems to be that the General has a newfound appreciation for his Citizen Volunteers that he might not have had before the Butler, PA, Assassination Attempt.

https://www.usphsociety.org/2019/04/05/filipino-worldview-i-shall-return/

My father had the honor of returning with MacArthur to the Philippines in 1944, but that was half a world away from the American people when it happened, and the return was ceremonial and not under fire.

The Battle of Luzon was certainly under fire for my dad, but MacArthur wasn’t there just yet (smile). But Trump’s return to Butler, PA, on October 5th, 2024, will be bigger than MacArthur’s Return. MacArthur wasn’t a former President and wasn’t on American soil.

Even George Washington’s last action in the glass hills around Pittsburgh had some taint during the Whiskey Rebellion against Washington’s tax to protect his Mount Vernon Whiskey, sold unaged and uncharred at the Port of Alexandria, Virginia.

Trump’s Return will actually be the Charge that Washington never had in his storied career, with Washington’s Crossing the Delaware River being his most remembered moment in the dead of night.

Trump’s Return will erase the memories of the Secret Service tackle and shoe removal, who seemed more concerned about preparing Trump for a shoeless funeral procession than the Assassination Roof.

Trump was only in the company of Dick Cheney and Jill Biden’s handpick hatetress of Donald Trump, Kimberley Cheatle of the US Secret Service, and CNN. This time, Trump will have a cadre of citizen journalists at his side.

We had a news gathering Charrette had already planned for the following week across the Ohio River at Sheriff Tony Guy and Beaver County Assassination Deputy Greg Nicol’s perch in Monaca, PA. Even though we had walked through all the Deep State Assassins recruited as Iranian Assassin proxies since March 2024, this time, we are leaving nothing to chance.

We started at the shores of Lake Erie yesterday before Trump appeared in Warren, Michigan, last night. We summoned the hurricane-driven waters to subside so Trump would not be swept away in the first-ever Midwestern hurricane.

We went to the Novi Showcase when Clinton Foundation operative Paul Whelan brought in a dozen or so sniper girls and boys into Michigan for every election season for decades, most memorably Maria Butina as an infiltrate into the Donald Trump campaign of 2016.

An AI version of an American Journalist being toppled by a Russian OCONUS LURE brought into the country by Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Paul Whelan into Novi, Michigan.

Our American journalists have not been aware of even what an “OCONUS LURE” was in Peter Strzok and Lisa Page's vocabulary, so the gullible American press lapped up the Butina propaganda on the OCONUS LURE women sniper tours through American gun shows. We hope to teach the American press what an “OCONUS LURE” is so our Journos can get the upper hand.

We also recreated every step of Thomas Crooks before the Butler Assassination attempt to make sure there were no “Merrick Garland DOJ Sniper Teams” ready to abandon their posts.

I even took the Crooks Vendor Walk at exactly 4:26 PM to ensure three Beaver County counter snipers wouldn’t say, “I’m out,” as soon as they saw Crooks. Washington would have immediately organized a firing squad for the three Beaver County Deputies who abandoned their posts at 4:26 PM.

I didn’t see anyone leaving at 4:26 PM last night, but the Community College had the worst signage ever, with small blue “Event Parking” signs occasionally seen if you were a forensic specialist.

Just as Citizen Journalist Tyrone Sargent and I have done for two weeks in Pittsburgh, turning over every Crooks and Yearick rock, we were just as thorough here in Novi and Warren before the Trump event. Last night, I stayed in Novi, Michigan, and asked the cops at several local hangouts if they had seen Paul Whelan lately. Nobody had, which was a good sign.

George Webb and Tyrone Sargent broke the Clairton Sportsmen’s Gun Club, training Thomas Crooks for almost a year a few days after the Butler Assassination attempt.

I also combed the parking lot and major freeway for any White Vans with Maxwell Yearick at the wheel at Warren Community College, where Trump was speaking.

Like I said, we are leaving nothing to chance. We went by every Paul Whelan sniper spot on the map from Novi to Warran, following the Assassin’s Trail.

We even made it to the US Hockey National Facility in Novi, Michigan, where Paul Whelan brought Russian and Ukrainian snipers in on Sportsmen’s Visas, documenting the entire journey with video for everyone to see before the event. If only Washington had such support, he might have won in Brooklyn and Harlem Heights.

Finally, a few days ago, the Deep Staters had to admit we were right about the use of Iranian proxy assassins, with DNI Averil Haines (a Harriman kid) briefing Trump three months after the fact.

Trump’s Return will be an American President on American Soil, fighting Deep State Assassins from barn to steeple in the rural hills outside Pittsburgh. We will be there, and every place in between, to make sure everyone knows who the real threats are.

Will the Ghost of George Washington be in Butler, PA, on October 5th, 2024, to see Trump’s Triumphal Return?

We have Bobby Kennedy here with Tulsi Gabbard in Dearborn, MI on Saturday, and then Sunday with Trump in Erie, PA, Sunday, and we have called for increased security for them as well. These are key “purple” Moderates that will swing Michigan and Pennsylvania in Trump’s favor.

And we are back here in Michigan with Trump in Plymouth, MI, on Tuesday.

At this point in the campaign, it is obvious that Michigan and Pennsylvania will be the crux of the Election, raising the Assassination Stakes even higher.

I am at the Substack limit but return here for more after you read this email.

And Paul Whelan isn’t the only side with OCONUS LURES that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page love to send each other secret messages about. We have Lady Journalists who will turn the tide as well. Anyone who has ever been to one of our news-gathering Charrettes knows how true this is. (We are up to Learning Man 43 now)

Thank you all for your support! And thank you to all the great international researchers who continually scour the news for key diamonds of truth delivered in real-time.