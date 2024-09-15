After watching the trailer for Peter Strzok and Alex Vindman’s new movie, War Zone, you didn’t have to be a genius to surmise that the intent of the movie was to preposition snipers in advance of another potential J6 in America.

I am in Pacific Palisades, California, at the modest apartment of Creative Consultant Peter Duke. For the last few days, my mission has been to ask Peter for advice on getting the word out to the American people that January 6th, 2025, would be an “American Slaughter Pen.”

Peter

Duke gave me some excellent advice for the American people: Don’t go to the American Slaughter Pen awaiting you on January 6th, 2025, in Washington, DC; instead, go to your State Capitols.”

Then Peter went sailing.

But the good news is that Peter went sailing with Award-winning documentary filmmaker Michael Carlin, who knows just as much about J6 as Peter and I do. We can’t predict what they will discuss, or even if “American Slaughter Pen” or Peter Strzok’s “War Game” will be addressed on the sailing yacht, but it is a good start for discussions.

Peter Strzok’s DocuPsyOp lays out what will happen on January 6th, 2025, in detail, complete with authorization for the actor who plays the President to use deadly force in the Situation Room at the White House. Now, real life has imitated DocuPsyOp with Joe Biden authorizing the use of lethal force on civilians between now and J6, 2025.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2024/09/09/press-release-notice-on-the-continuation-of-the-national-emergency-with-respect-to-foreign-interference-in-or-undermining-public-confidence-in-united-states-elections-2/

As I stated before, this was not hard to predict after watching Strzok and Vindman’s “War Game.” What is troubling is that despite all our warnings about J6, many Americans still walked into the trap set for them at the Capitol.

Our research took us to Ft. Bragg to look into what the 4th Psychological Operations Group was cooking up for J6, and we saw false flag operators like Emily Rainey luring Americans into “chivalry” that would lead to their arrest and ruined lives.

Will this coming J6 in 2025 be another exercise in saving some, but losing many like the last J6?

Even though we warned America that none other than Peter Strzok’s father lived in nearby Pinehurst, NC, and was personally involved in the underwriting of loading the buses for Washington, DC, some still fell into the trap in the Capitol.

We did dozens of shows to highlight how Peter Strzok used sexual lures for entrapment, and we made famous the phrase “OCONUS LURES,” which refers to using foreign beauties to entrap and compromise political foes. Some avoided the tragedy of J6, but many did not.

We went into the training and background of the J6 4th Psychological Operations Officers in detail before J6, but we were missing the essential wide publication of the information to avert disaster for most. Perhaps with the writing of this series, “American Slaughter Pen”, we can highlight the characters that are bringing in snipers into the United States from foreign countries to effectuate a slaughter of innocent protestors this coming J6.

This coming J6 will be much darker than the last. It won’t just be ruined lives this time around. This time it will be sniper fire from foreign operatives recruited by Paul Whelan and other sniper recruiters in a similar role.

No one will probably fall for the “femme fatale” act of Captain Emily Rainey this next time around, but you know Strzok and Vindman have a similar luring scheme planned.

This time around, I am putting more effort into promoting the key information than just producing all the receipts for my current subscribers and researchers. Hence, the trips to see Peter Duke with his Hollywood connections and to expose the concept to documentary filmmakers like Michael Carlin. On January 6th, we will have a lot of “Cory Comperatores,” not just one or two.

I went with Citizen Journalist Tyronne Sargent to Corey Comperatore's benefit concert and funeral, and I don’t want to go to any more benefit concerts and funerals. Peter Duke gave us excellent advice for this January 6th: Go to your State Capitol if you want to protest. Stay out of Washington, DC, and the Slaughter Pen.

Paul Whelan has recruited snipers for the Clinton Foundation for thirty years. President Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris didn’t fish him out of a Russian jail right before the election for no reason at all.

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/freed-american-paul-whelan-wearing-bidens-flag-pin/story?id=112868040