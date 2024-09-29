Our researchers have pointed out the unprecedented policy of allowing Iranian hitmen on the FBI watchlist with the stated objective of murdering a former President of the United States into the country in March of this year during an election cycle, only to be shouted down as conspiracy theorists and fear mongers.

Now, seventy-five days later, Congress has finally acknowledged both “Farsi-speaking assassin” threats - both Pakistani and Iranian.

You may recall that I maintained, along with my research partner Task Force, that Peter Strzok’s “Insurance Policy” was a Trump Assassination plan using a Farsi-speaking assassin living in Woodbridge, Virginia.

I feel more confident than ever that the latest two death threats on Trump, the Merchant Pakistani one million dollar bounty and the $300K Iranian bounty, stem directly from the original Peter Strzok "Trump Insurance Policy” Assassination plan.

Asif Merchant, the Pakistani bagman with an Iranian wife and twelve trips to Iran, was sent to the US in June of 2024 to basically up the ante on the same basic Strzok “Insurance Policy” Trump Assassination plan of 2017.

The Merchant June 2024 Trump Bounty of one million dollars was just a tripling of the ante of the same basic Iranian Trump Assassination plan greenlighted in March of this year for $300,000. We mentioned the fact that a Pakistani with an Iranian wife and twelve trips to Iran offered a million-dollar bounty to kill Trump in June 2024 and was arrested the day before the Butler assassination.

Still, we were told by the White House that it had nothing to do with the Assassination attempt the next day. We have been warning of Pakistani Intelligence threats on Trump’s life since 2017.

We have tried to explain to Representative Matt Gaetz and others that the five outstanding Trump Assassination plans (three foreign and two domestic) are just variations of the original Peter Strzok “Insurance Policy” Trump Assassination plan of 2017, but to no avail.

The Foreign Trump Assassination plots all involve hitmen for Iran getting diplomatic passports from other countries and then paying domestic hitmen that won’t be seen as out of place a Trump Rally.

This is why we question the White Van with IP hits at Crooks's house and work going to Plymouth, MA, from March 1st to March 4th, and a dead body washing up on shore at the potential meeting with Iranian hitmen.

“Commitment Killings” are often done to commit conspirators to ensure the other conspirator is not an FBI Informant. But quite simply, the Strzok “Insurance Plan” is being auctioned off like a 1999 White Chevy Explorer Van at this point.

Even the Miami FBI admits Farahani was involved in previous plots since at least 2022, but perhaps even before.

The Strzok original “Insurance Policy” Trump Assassination plan was to bring in hitmen under diplomatic immunity in a different country, in this case, Pakistan. The “diplomat assassins” would either shoot Trump at close range with a pistol indoors or at a long distance at an outdoor rally. The indoor pistol assassination plan may have been attempted in Las Vegas in June 2016 by the son of a British diplomat.

Since I wrote the book “At One They Strzok” in February 2021, I have predicted that former FBI Agent Peter Strzok was still working for the CIA and that we would let “Farsi-speaking assassins” into the US if Trump decided to run again in 2024. Farsi is spoken both in Iran and Pakistan. Finally, in Congress, those threats were acknowledged Friday.

You may remember DNC operative Imran Awan maintaining a townhouse in Woodbridge for this “shoelace” murderer who had murdered two young workers at a car dealership in Maryland by strangling both with their shoelaces. You may also remember after I visited the murderer’s house, the Pakistan Embassy sent him home to Pakistan.

Some long-time viewers may remember me actually going to the Pakistani assassin’s home in Woodbridge not once but twice. I believe that the latest $300K Iranian hitman plan and the $1M Pakistan Trump Assassination plans are just variations of the same theme.

Several researchers quoted the FBI Miami Field Office details of their Press Conference. Why did the FBI Miami Field Office hold the Press Conference if this was not credible information? I believe Mike Pompeo and Ambassador John Bolton have been added to the Trump assassination plan to throw off previous plan similarities with Strzok’s “Insurance Plan”.

Why did the FBI put Farahani on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives if this was not a credible threat? And why isn’t he captured if he flew on a diplomatic passport to Miami from Caracas?

Do you remember mainstream media covering the fact that Farahani was recruiting assassins to kill Donald Trump in March of this year? No, complete crickets. But the State Department did manage to put up a $20M Bounty for John Bolton.

The US State Department offered a 20 Million Dollar reward to catch the Iranian behind the plot to kill John Bolton, but zero dollars for Trump.

Our researchers even called out the Iranian hitman associate of Farahani, Mohammed Ardestani, and even called out they were coming in from Venezuela.

We published other Farahanis in Iran’s threats for the revenge of the Trump droning of Quds Force General Soleimani, but again, that was not a credible threat.

Again, the Citizen Journalists predicted the Butler shooting and may have also thwarted an attempt on Trump’s life from March 4th to July 13th, 2024. Well, we couldn’t let this situation persist long without lampooning the fact the FBI seemed to be interested only in saying, “We warned you!” and not telling anyone in Secret Service about the Trump threats directly.

And we had to create graphics for weeks on end to highlight the Iranian threats.

It was fun as an AI exercise but deadly serious as a threat to the life of Donald Trump and their family. Even a month after the assassination, we were still ignored and told Farahani and Ardestani were nothing to worry about. No reward for their capture was needed like Bolton’s 20 Million Dollar Bounty.

We will follow up on the Strzok “Insurance Plan” and see how Congress wants to disguise it now they have admitted to both the $300K Iranian hitman plan and the $1M Pakistan Plan.