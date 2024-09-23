American Slaughter Pen - Part Eleven
DOJ Releases Routh $150K Trump Bounty Letter To Divert From $1M Iranian Bounty Before Butler
The DOJ just released a $150,000 bounty note written by Ryan Routh AFTER he laid in wait to kill Donald Trump, offering $150,000 to whoever could finish the job.
This $150K bounty on the life of Trump after Routh’s failed attempt by a man in custody makes you forget about the Iranian-sponsored million bounty on Trump from Iran, which was activated BEFORE the Butler, Pennsylvania Trump Assassination and is still in effect.
Yet, as Merrick Garland and the DOJ publish the bounty of a felon behind bars, the terrorist nation-state of Iran, awash in case, has two hitmen lurking right now in the United States with an avowed mission to kill Trump
But apparently the Trump family doesn’t care about the Iranian threat as much as the Routh threat.
Even if Routh isn’t charged with Attempted Murder, he still poses less threat to Trump that two professional hitmen from Iran on the loose in the US in my opinion.
An Iran state-sponsored one million dollar bounty to kill Trump is far more effective than a promise to pay from an individual in jail like Ryan Routh.
But you can understand why the DOJ would release the idle threat of a felon from jail instead of reminding Trump of the two Iranian hitmen, Farahani and Ardestani, still on the loose in the United States.
Of course, the DOJ would publish the idle threat of Ryan Routh for an empty promise to kill Trump rather than a nation awash in billions of oil cash with a vowed death sentence in force on President Trump.
Of course, Merrick Garland and the DOJ don’t want you to know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris welcomed Paul Whelan, a three-decade sniper recruiter for the Clinton Foundation and owner of three armories in the United States. Remember, Paul Whelan can give assassins wings without going through security with his Challenger Bombardier jets. Nobody at DOJ wants Trump to know that.
Of course, everyone at DOJ, including Merrick Garland, wants to point to a guy behind bars writing on something close to toilet paper.
And, of course, DOJ and Merrick Garland won’t tell you that DHS paid for forty-three different sniper lessons for the first Trump Assassination at Butler, Pennsylvania.
"According to the filing, Routh had left a box at the home of an unnamed individual in the weeks preceding his alleged attempt to kill Trump. The person opened the box following Routh’s arrest and alerted the authorities last week, the Department of Justice said.
In addition to the handwritten note, the box contained “ammunition, a metal pipe, miscellaneous building materials, tools, four phones” and several other letters.
The court filing also revealed that six cell phones were found in Routh’s car when he was arrested, including one with a Google search on how to travel from Palm Beach County to Mexico. The Nissan SUV had false license plates, according to the FBI.
Other evidence allegedly found in the car included a list of venues where Trump was scheduled to appear with dates in August, September and October, as well as a notebook allegedly “filled with criticism of the Russian and Chinese governments and notes about how to join the war on behalf of Ukraine,” according to the New York Post.
Routh, a convicted felon, had spent much of the past three years in Ukraine, claiming to a variety of Western media outlets that he was fundraising and recruiting for Kiev’s war effort. Despite appearing in several media reports on Ukraine, none mentioned his criminal record. The rifle found in his hideout at the Trump International golf club in West Palm Beach was an SKS semi-automatic, loaded with 11 rounds and one more in the chamber. Its serial number was “obliterated and unreadable,” according to the filing."
~RT~
Read the whole article here:
https://www.rt.com/news/604505-trump-assassin-bounty-promise/