President Donald Trump is returning to Butler, Pennsylvania, tomorrow, almost three months after he was shot. Unbelievably, none of the protective guards who abandoned their posts when he took the stage have been called to Congress yet to testify.

Elon Musk will join President Trump in the triumphal return in Butler, PA on October 5th. To celebrate, Neighborhood News also returned to Lambertville, Michigan, after three years in storage, resulting in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdowns and twenty-three deplatformings on social media.

The lone guard that abandoned Abraham Lincoln that night of his assassination, Captain John Parker, faced intense grilling in the press after he left Lincoln undefended at Forbes Theater in Washington, DC in April 1965. At least Captain John Parker was penitent.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Frederick_Parker

No such penitent reflection was shown by the protective guards who abandoned their posts when Trump took the stage in Butler, PA, on July 13th, 2024. Quite the opposite, the Beaver County Deputy assigned to protect the Assassination Roof blamed the US Secret Service for their assignment that was directly before them.

I met with the ABC News Investigative Reporter who produced this piece a few days before this news special came out, and after speaking with Sasha at ABC, I knew she was working on a whitewash piece for the guards who left their posts.

Every experience I have had with major mainstream media in reporting a major story has always been a complete contortion or omission of the key facts, but I must say, this reversal of blame was the most breathtaking.

With the Beaver County 911 logo clearly visible as the backdrop for Sasha’s piece at ABC, Jason Woods explained how he left at 4:26 PM after seeing Crooks even though Crooks was the better part of a mile away. Is Congress not able to read the ABC News backdrop to subpoena Mr. Woods and ask why half of the six-man sniper team left before Trump took the stage?

I have reenacted the Thomas Crooks 4:26 PM walk amongst Trump merch vendors twice. I have noticed dozens of cameras used by vendors for anti-theft and hundreds of camera phones used by Trump Rally attendees. Yet, only one picture of Crooks at 4:26 PM exists until the Beaver County Timeline begins in their After Action Report at 5:10 PM.

I have also visited an American Glass Research property in Ohio twice, and twice, I tripped security cameras, evoking a security response. And no such security camera footage is available when a former President comes to your doorstep and is shot from your rooftop?

Why hasn’t Congress subpoenaed former CEO Henry Dimmick, who was seen with a bullhorn directing spectators on the AGR Grounds that day, and who is the keeper of the access cards to the AGR Buildings?

Henry Dimmick Jr. seems like an obvious subpoena for the Congressional Committees, but three months later, nothing. And remember, these Beaver County Deputies have already come forward one week after the Trump Assassination to appear on ABC News, so why not in front of Congress under oath three months later?

A basic rule of law enforcement is to collect the testimony of direct witnesses closest to the crime as soon after the crime is committed as possible. Congress has made a mockery of this rule by not calling these key witnesses.

I have interviewed Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy several times, and he said he was not in charge of his SWAT Team that day. Sheriff Guy reported that the Department of Justice oversaw his Beaver County SWAT Team that day (Merrick Garland) through DOJ liaison Nate Bible. Nate Bible seems like a pretty important person to call to Congress in that case.

How about a subpoena for the first person to check Crooks’s pulse after the shooting?

The Beaver County Deputies can go on Good Morning America to blame the Secret Service, but they can’t show up for Congress three months later?

And who are the three guys in the back with Beaver County Deputy Jason Woods, and why don’t they talk?

He looks very Eastern European to me. I stayed in a hotel full of Ukrainians the day after the Trump Shooting, and the Canadian American Can Am Police Games with the sniper competition was held very close to my hotel over the next few days.

Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol competed for the Clairton Sportmen’s team at these Games, the same club where Thomas Crooks took 43 DHS shooting lessons at.

Again, why doesn’t ABC photo credit who these individuals are?

The sleeve tattoos of Greg Nicol and this sniper are pretty distinctive, yet there is no identification ABC.

Again, Congress needs to simply issue subpoenas to get the evidence on the record before the election to know if this was the case of a DOJ SWAT team looking the other way to allow Thomas Crooks to kill a former President.

I am at the Substack limit here, but I will continue adding content after sending this email.