The Trump Assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, demonstrated a new ruse by the Department of Homeland Security to pre-deploy sniper teams across America under a new ruse called an “Emergency Services Unit” or ESU.

Using money allocated by the Department of Homeland Security for the CoronaVirus response, DHS sniper teams all over the United States no longer answer to the local command structure of a County Sheriff.

The American People witnessed this directly in my interchanges over X/Twitter with Sheriff Tony Guy of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, who denied accountability and responsibility for the Beaver County Deputies who abandoned their posts when President Donald Trump took the stage at 6:05 PM on July 13th, 2024.

Not only do these news DHS Sniper Teams operate under the false cover of “Emergency Service Units,” but these ESU Units can be ordered to abandon their posts at critical times to allow the slaughter of a former President.

Because these new DHS Sniper Teams allow commercial sponsorship, much like race cars at a Formula-1 race, they are very much under local political control, like the Butler County ESU, which took its founding donation from a Pennsylvania fracking company called Deep Well Services.

This model mirrors the arrangement of private security contractor firms like Blackwater with oil, gas, and mineral extraction companies overseas with CEOs like Eric Prince.

We can see State Sponsorship for these new “County Emergency Service Units or ESU” by their current protection from Congressional subpoenas for questioning about their abandoning their posts when President Trump took the stage in Butler, PA. This State Sponsorship and protection mirrored the protection that Blackwater received when their employees assassinated foreign dignitaries or looked the other way while assassination plots were allowed to unfold.

The line has now completely blurred between US State Department-sponsored Blackwater Sniper Teams, available for corporate bidding, with the new County “Emergency Service Units or ESUs”. The stunning lack of action by Congress in subpoenaing the sniper teams that abandoned their post as Trump took the stage in Butler is all you need to know about who is being protected.

Now, US taxpayers can pay for snipers' training and deployment at three to five times the cost of regular military soldiers for overseas deployments, and then DHS can recall those same snipers to the United States in election years for election operations.

Indeed, we have seen how Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy’s “Tactical Training Program” paid for forty-three sniper lessons by DHS for Thomas Crooks at the Clairton Sportsmen's Clubs. Then, Thomas Crooks parlayed his newly found sniper skills into three overseas encrypted bank accounts and maintained no less than three overseas encrypted messaging networks.

Indeed, the career aspiration of sniper was unknown among graduating high school seniors' top fifty desired professionals. Now, “Sniper” is sixth on the list.

And if a high school graduate like Thomas Crooks chooses a Blackwater type of sniper training, he will receive a “money for college” BlackRock sniper annuity for his service. More details of the BlackRock “Sniping For College” program will be released later.

And the Department of Homeland Security will protect you from the US Congressional subpoenas should you abandon your posts en masse to allow a President to fend for himself in a Slaughter Pen.

And a Mockingbird Media will rush to your aid to blame people who had very little to do with the abandonment of your post. You can even start GoFundMe accounts to help accelerate the projection of blame from your Presidential guard duty.