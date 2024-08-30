Even your kids wouldn’t use the excuse that I went to the vending machine when Trump took the stage, but Beaver County Deputies sure did to allow the Trump Assassination to occur.

We have spoken before about how Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol left his post just before Trump took the stage and locked himself out of the only building that had an overwatch of the Assassination Roof.

Some have speculated that not only did the three Beaver County Deputies do a Mass Exodus from the three windows to the left above, but all of the overwatch windows were left empty at the critical moment to allow Crooks to fire off the Assassination Shots.

Of course, the most obvious overwatch position, the Water Tower, which looked over all the buildings, was also unmanned. Last night, I interviewed an LAPD helicopter pilot who told me this type of overwatch was “routine,” and infrared camera capabilities made hiding in the trees or bushes useless. Of course, that fact there was no drone overwatch when Trump took the stage with a standing death order from Pak ISI/ Iran is equally incredible.

But now our National History has the “Popcorn Excuse” in its hallowed annals, rivaling the “Twinkie Defense” for Policeman Dan White murdered Mayor Harvey Milk in San Francisco.

The “Popcorn Defense” comes on the heels of the Beaver County Deputies blaming the US Secret Service on National Television for their willful negligence in covering the Assassination Roof.

Perhaps Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol has a potential career as a spokesman for Jiffy Pop. “If only the popcorn had popped faster, the President might not have been shot” could be the ad dialog. He could add, “You can’t always blame the Secret Service for your roof. Get Jiffy Pop.”

Perhaps Joe Biden could appear in the Jiffy Pop ad with Greg Nicol, adding “I took on CornPop when he had a razor on me; now I can enjoy Jiffy Pop.”

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/sep/16/corn-pop-joe-biden-story-what-happened-is-it-real-swimming-pool-confrontation

With Biden, you somehow knew Popcorn would excuse him for “putting a bullseye on Trump” after the NATO Summit meeting. And speaking of Joe Biden’s Secret Service contingent, Matthew Dimmick, former National Security Advisor for Joe Biden, admits organizing Secret Service overwatch for the Vice President.

Matthew Dimmick is an interesting name since the man carrying the bullhorn and directing trafficking on the Police Radio after the shooting was Henry Dimmick.

Henry Dimmick is also the CEO of American Glass Research who took down all the cameras before the Trump Assassination, and didn’t scream into his bullhorn “Shooter, shooter, Shooter” when he was in perfect position to see Crooks before he fired.

Henry Dimmick could have also sounded the alarm for all the popcorn-chomping snipers who abandoned their posts, but he did not. If it was you, and you saw a shooter, and you had a megaphone in your hand, wouldn’t you yell, “Shooter, shooter, shooter?”

Lawmakers from Congress also could have walked over to the window that had overwatch of the Assassination Roof on Monday when they visited American Glass Research’s Assassination Roof, but they did not. Jill Biden’s Secret Service Team intermingled with the Trump Team and was not subpoenaed or questioned.

Witnesses from that exact same spot where Henry Dimmick was directing traffic with his bullhorn, have not been subpoenaed either.

In fact, Congress has not subpoenaed any of the 30,000 rally attendees, and it has not set up tip hotlines or websites. This smacks of State Sponsorship from beginning to end.

The Secret Service knew of a plot to kill Trump, they arrested the bagman the day before Trump, they did everything they could to leave the Assassination Roof open, and now Congress can’t even walk over to the window that had obvious overwatch and ask who abandoned their post.

Thomas Crooks certainly had his State-Sponsored “window of opportunity.” Now, it’s time for Congress to call it out and start issuing subpoenas.

It seems like Congress is missing those who abandoned their posts. Greg Nicol and his Beaver County Deputies need to be subpoenaed immediately.

Congress may also want to review the definition of “willful negligence” before questioning Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol and his Deputies.

We will cover Henry Dimmick's bike club connection to Maxwell Yearick of Antifa in the next post.

We will also cover Matthew Dimmick and the US State Department’s sponsorship of Antifa as a trust operation in the United States that was allowed to proceed with the killing of President Donald Trump.

We will also cover the eight years of research we have covering Paul Whelan and his Antifa in America program, including staging the Live Exercise at Columbine High School before the Columbine Shooting, which also involved grooming a young teenager who schoolmates were picking on.

We followed the Paul Whelan trail all through Michigan from his Kingsmead Arsenal to the Police Departments, where he fraudulently stole uniforms to insert imposters into school shooting scenarios.

We also went to Whelan’s New Century Arsenal in Las Vegas and his Legend AK-47 arsenal in Southern Florida. We followed Paul Whelan on his Borg Warner jet on various missions for the US State Department to bring snipers into the United States.

And we looked at the dozen Russian visas that Paul Whelan crafted every two years during election cycles for the DNC to promote the fake “Russia Russia Russia” false narrative.