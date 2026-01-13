Preface — Why I Was Already There, To Get The Truth Out Before The Psy Op

I’ve come to realize that being early isn’t a curse at all. It’s a privilege. It means I get to see things before they’re sanded down, before the press releases are harmonized, before the story is told the way it was always meant to be told. I’ve been first in Butler. First in Orem. First on January 6. First at places like the Candlewood. And instead of resenting what comes next, I’ve learned to enjoy my role in it.

Because being first makes you a spoiler.

I spoil pre‑arranged narratives. I spoil talking points that haven’t been distributed yet. I spoil the clean arcs and convenient villains that only work if no one shows up early with a camera, a notebook, and a willingness to stand still and ask basic questions. Shoe‑leather journalism collapses time. It interrupts the gap between event and narrative, and that interruption matters.

This isn’t bitterness. It’s joy in the work. Journalism, at its best, is the art of arriving early enough to ruin the lie.

Part I — Being There First, Fake News Hates It

I’ve learned over time that being first isn’t about recognition. It’s about leverage. When you arrive before the press tents, before the satellite trucks, before the blue checks and briefing memos, you get something far more valuable than clicks: you get reality in its raw state.

I was early in Butler, filming when no one else thought it mattered. Early in Orem, talking to people before they were reduced to characters. Early on January 6, when confusion still outweighed certainty and nothing yet fit neatly into a script. And each time, the same thing happened. Silence. Shrugs. Dismissal. Then, weeks later, the arrival of institutional media—and suddenly the ground I had already walked became important.

I don’t mind that anymore. In fact, I welcome it. Because when the official story finally lands, my early footage, my early notes, my early questions act like sand in the gears. Mainstream media has quietly acknowledged that early independent reporting often precedes institutional validation, even when it’s ignored at first (New York Times, https://www.nytimes.com).

That’s the discipline of presence. And it works.

Part II — The Senate Record and the Vanishing Trail

When you actually read the Senate material—not the dramatizations, not the summaries, but the dry transcripts themselves—you don’t come away confused. You come away impressed by how systematic it all was. Research subprojects. Cutouts. Grants. Institutions that looked academic or medical on the outside and operational on the inside. Responsibility engineered to move sideways instead of upward.

Once you see that structure, you stop asking naïve questions about missing documents. Of course much was destroyed. Of course much was euphemized. Of course much was outsourced. The system was designed to age out accountability. The Senate record isn’t frustrating once you understand that—it’s instructive. Reuters has documented how intelligence programs deliberately fragmented responsibility to ensure deniability over time (https://www.reuters.com).

Part III — MKULTRA Was a Method, Not a Relic

MKULTRA is usually presented like a horror story that ended when the credits rolled. I find that framing oddly comforting—and incomplete. What MKULTRA really proved was feasibility. It showed that cognition itself could be tested, mapped, nudged, and shaped. Fear could be induced. Compliance could be encouraged. Memory could be blurred. Suggestibility could be amplified.

Once that proof existed, there was no putting it back in the bottle. The program name disappeared, but the insight remained. And that’s where my optimism comes in. Because once you see MKULTRA as a method rather than a monster, you stop chasing ghosts and start recognizing systems. Mainstream retrospectives on Cold War psychology acknowledge this continuity plainly, if quietly (The Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com).

Understanding that shift is liberating. It means the story is no longer hidden—it’s just distributed.

Part IV — From Lab Logic to Field Logic

Every influence system I’ve ever studied follows the same cheerful, bureaucratic rhythm. Test it. Scale it. Deny it. Compartment it. Repeat. There’s nothing sinister about the rhythm itself—it’s just how institutions learn. The mistake is pretending that learning ever stops.

What starts in controlled environments migrates outward. Research becomes training. Training becomes doctrine. Doctrine becomes habit. And habits, once institutionalized, don’t need villains to persist. The Washington Post has documented how Cold War research frameworks flowed smoothly into modern intelligence and counter-subversion structures through continuity rather than conspiracy (https://www.washingtonpost.com)..

Part V — Fort Huachuca as a Convergence Point

Standing in Fort Huachuca country, I don’t feel dread. I feel clarity. This is what convergence looks like in real life. Training meets technology. Doctrine meets terrain. Border realities meet data systems.

Fort Huachuca’s role as a military intelligence hub is not secret, and it doesn’t need to be. What’s interesting—and frankly reassuring—is how openly continuity reveals itself once you stop looking for hidden rooms. The same national system that once funded behavior-control experiments later built the modern architecture for domestic intelligence collection and influence operations. The Associated Press has acknowledged this evolution in plain language across years of reporting (https://apnews.com)..

Part VI — Candlewood and the Myth of Coincidence

Compromise operations don’t sparkle. They hum. They run on proximity, scheduling, and plausible coincidence. Hotels are perfect for this—not because they’re sinister, but because they’re ordinary.

When I was at the Candlewood, I wasn’t hunting scandal. I was enjoying the simplicity of observation. Who shows up. Who doesn’t. Who claims coincidence too quickly. That’s where early presence pays off. Mainstream reporting has repeatedly shown that influence rarely looks dramatic—it looks like networking with deniability (Wall Street Journal, https://www.wsj.com)..

Part VII — January 6 and the Problem of Presence

January 6 reminded me why I like being early. Before the labels harden, before the footage is curated, you can still see uncertainty moving in real time. That uncertainty is valuable. It tells you what people didn’t know yet.

Many reporters arrived after the story had already chosen its lanes. Those of us who were there early had a different gift: we saw the gaps before they were filled. CNN later acknowledged how early coverage relied heavily on secondary sourcing and incomplete information (https://www.cnn.com)..

Part VIII — Why Independents Are Ignored Until They’re Needed

Independent journalists exist upstream of comfort. That’s our role. We show up before risk managers, before lawyers, before consensus.

Institutions don’t dislike independents—they just can’t absorb them until later. That delay isn’t personal. It’s procedural. Columbia Journalism Review has examined how early independent reporting often precedes institutional validation, even when it’s quietly sidelined at first (https://www.cjr.org)..

Part IX — Denial as a Signal

Once you stop taking denial personally, it becomes fascinating. Silence. Soft language. Redirected questions. These aren’t failures—they’re signals.

Denial is how large systems buy time. And time, in turn, produces forgetfulness. ProPublica has shown how opacity and delay function as tools of modern governance, not exceptions to it (https://www.propublica.org)..

Part X — Why I Keep Doing the Work

I keep doing this work because I enjoy spoiling bad stories.

Journalism isn’t kabuki theater. It isn’t the dance of the seven veils. It’s a craft. And like any good craft, it rewards people who show up early, pay attention, and don’t wait for permission. Being first doesn’t make you popular—but it makes you useful.

Being right doesn’t require shouting. It just requires being there. And when the cameras finally arrive and the narratives roll out, I’m content knowing the record already exists. As the Los Angeles Times has reflected in its own examinations of investigative reporting, democracy depends on reporters willing to walk toward uncertainty with curiosity instead of fear (https://www.latimes.com)..

