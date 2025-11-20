(Summary of a two-hour and 46-minute podcast, six-minute read here)

Operation Blackjack: Motive, Money, and the Drone Dome Push

PART 1 — THE FORECAST

Good morning, beautiful people. Let me start where I always do: means, motive, and opportunity. You can’t talk about a high-profile political killing in America anymore without being told it’s “reprehensible” to examine motive, especially if a widow and small children are involved.

But that’s exactly when you have to look at motive, because that’s when the money is biggest, the pressure is greatest, and the temptation to bury the real story is off the charts. When life-insurance numbers and defense-contract numbers start climbing into the tens of millions and the tens of billions, you don’t get to say, “Don’t look there.”

To understand the motive piece, I’ve had to go back—way back—past COVID, past 9/11, all the way to Waco and the 1990s. After the Branch Davidian standoff, the Beltway realized it didn’t have a scalable way to model “domestic threat vectors.”

Tanks and ATF raid jackets weren’t enough. The system needed a spreadsheet. That’s where then-Senator Joe Biden, Delaware, and MBNA come in. USA Today was already calling Biden the “Senator from MBNA” in the late ’90s because his legislative record lined up so neatly with the interests of Wilmington’s giant credit-card bank. Nasdaq

Everyone remembers the 1994 crime bill as a story about mass incarceration and three-strikes sentencing, but baked into that era was something else: expanding federal access to financial data and building out suspicious-activity reporting that would later plug straight into the “war on terror.”

The Patriot Act’s Section 314(a) formalized this—authorizing information sharing between financial institutions and government agencies so that banks could flag suspected terrorism and money-laundering activity. Breaking Defense Over a couple of decades, “credit risk” and “threat risk” quietly converged.

That’s how you end up with Wilmington, Delaware—a place most Americans think of as a P.O. box for corporations—functioning as a kind of data spine for national-security analytics. Banks needed better demographic scoring. Agencies needed population-classification frameworks. The incentives lined up. Nobody had to meet in a smoky underground lair. It was all done in white papers and compliance manuals. Breaking Defense

The Charlie Kirk story is about a sophisticated surveillance collection operation on “Deplorables” or “MAGA, and it is not about Lance Twiggs and Temu Trinkets.

So when I talk about “Operation Blackjack,” I’m talking about this long arc: the merger of finance, security, and data that began in the 1990s and quietly set up the infrastructure for something else—something that looks, to my eye, a lot like a domestic version of the population-mapping programs we used to run overseas, now married to counter-drone tech, stadium security, and mass-event surveillance.

PART 2 — SKY VISITORS

People ask me all the time: “George, what’s the obsession with those Egyptian jets?” Let me answer that in plain English. I don’t think these aircraft are interesting because of their paint scheme. I think they’re interesting because of who owns them, who pays for them, and where they keep turning up.

Egypt is not some random air-traffic player. It’s one of Washington’s biggest long-term military clients, receiving roughly $1.3 billion a year in U.S. foreign military financing, second only to Israel. Wikipedia

That money doesn’t just buy tanks and rifles; it buys interoperability, training, comms gear, and everything that goes with being a “major non-NATO ally” in practice if not in name. It also buys a lot of leeway for Egyptian government and military aircraft to operate with diplomatic handling.

Over the last decade, Egypt has been on a shopping spree with European defense contractors, including French-made Dassault jets, while also working closely with U.S. and Israeli partners on shared security interests, from Sinai to Gaza. Wikipedia

When I see Egyptian-registered VIP or military jets doing repeated runs into small U.S. airports, my mind doesn’t go first to “tourism.” My mind goes to liaison programs, joint technology trials, and quiet procurement meetings.

Now, I can’t sit here and tell you I have a declassified memo that says, “This tail number is part of Operation Blackjack.” What I do have is a pattern: aircraft associated with a U.S.-funded military partner, arriving in proximity to big political-religious events and defense-industry players, with the kind of diplomatic cover you’d want if you were hoovering up electronic signatures, faces, and license plates without wanting too many questions asked. That’s not proof. It’s a red flag that tells you where to FOIA, where to subpoena, and where to pull flight logs. Much of this new surveillance technology from Raphael is coming from the Ukraine battlespace.

In an era where stingrays can fit in a suitcase and airborne IMSI-catchers can ride on business jets, the line between “VIP transport” and “surveillance platform” is razor thin. There’s no reason, in principle, that a foreign partner’s aircraft couldn’t function as a flying collection node over a U.S. stadium or megachurch event—especially if everyone involved can wave the wand of “joint counter-terrorism.”

PART 3 — TWIN SHADOWS

One of the first things you learn watching real-world ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) is that serious players rarely fly solo. They fly in pairs. NATO did it in the Balkans with paired aircraft triangulating emissions on the ground. Russia did it over Syria with dual ELINT platforms. Israel has used layered drone surveillance to map phones and MAC addresses long before any kinetic operation kicks off. Cuashub

Why two? Because one platform can focus on raw collection—scooping up RF signatures, phones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and maybe video—while the second focuses on relay, redundancy, or more specialized payloads like high-gain antennas or jamming gear. That’s ISR 101. Even if you lose one bird, the mission isn’t blind.

Now drop that doctrine into a U.S. domestic environment. Imagine two foreign-partner aircraft with diplomatic clearance flying patterns around a big political youth rally or a high-stakes campus speech. One runs wide-area collection of devices and maybe low-probability-of-intercept radar; the other carries the secure satellite uplink, hardened crypto, and maybe even a specialist team onboard. Do I have a confirmed tech spec sheet for those particular jets? No. But the concept is straight out of NATO and IDF playbooks, not out of my imagination. Cuashub

It’s important to stress: I’m not saying every twin-jet pattern is a sinister op. Sometimes a cigar really is just a cigar. But when those patterns line up with very specific political venues, the same donor ecosystems, and the same emerging technologies, you’re a fool if you don’t at least consider the surveillance angle. We used to do this openly overseas under “partnered operations.” The only question now is how much of that has drifted home under the umbrella of “domestic extremism.” Wikipedia

PART 4 — THE DEFENSE COVENANT

To understand the hardware motive, you have to understand the Raytheon–Rafael axis. Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems built Iron Dome. Over time, that system became partly Americanized: by 2016, over half the components were being manufactured in the United States. Missile Threat In 2020, Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Rafael formalized the marriage by forming a joint venture—Raytheon RAFAEL Area Protection Systems—to build Iron Dome weapon-system components in the U.S. PR Newswire

That same Israeli firm, Rafael, also makes Drone Dome, a modular counter-UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) suite that combines detection sensors, jamming, and an optional high-energy laser. Cuashub It’s been sold to multiple countries, acquired by the UK Ministry of Defence, and evaluated by U.S. defense bodies as one of the systems that can neutralize small drones—exactly the class of threats everyone’s worried about at stadiums, parades, and political rallies. Defense.info

Raytheon and Rafael are not doing this out of charity. They’re building a pipeline: Israeli-developed tech, U.S.-co-produced components, and a shared commercial upside if the “drone threat” narrative catches fire in the American domestic market. That doesn’t mean every attack is false-flagged to sell systems. It does mean there’s a baked-in incentive to dramatize the threat and to show that your chosen solution works. Missile Threat

If you’re sitting on a joint venture that can scale production of interceptors, radars, and directed-energy systems, the logical next step is to move beyond foreign battlefields and border zones and into cities, campuses, and stadiums. Think about it: every NFL game, every Super Bowl, every college rivalry weekend becomes a sales demo for a 21st-century “dome” against drones and, by extension, anything that moves where it’s not supposed to. New York Post

PART 5 — THE GOLDEN PAYOUT

Now we get to the uncomfortable part: money. When I first started running the numbers on executive key-man insurance for a 31-year-old political rockstar, paying hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in premiums, the numbers that came back from conventional carriers clustered somewhere in that $25–50 million ballpark, depending on caps and structure. It’s not a precise figure—I’m working from actuarial ratios and industry norms, not leaked policy docs—but it’s enough to tell you the following: in a suspicious or politically explosive death, you don’t just have one motive; you have layers of motive.

At the donor level, you have tens of millions in sympathy giving and “we must carry on the mission” fundraising. At the insurance level, you may have tens of millions in death benefit quietly funded and administered by entities your average supporter has never heard of. And at the defense-industry level, you have potential multi-billion-dollar contracts for domestic deployment of counter-drone and counter-sniper systems if you can convince the public that this particular kind of attack is the new normal. New York Post

I’m not saying I know the exact payout number on the policy in play here. I’m not saying I can prove that specific families or in-laws cashed in. What I am saying is that it is investigative malpractice to pretend the insurance angle doesn’t exist, and that the hardware angle doesn’t exist, and that the data-harvesting angle doesn’t exist. When someone tells you, “Don’t you dare look at motive, the widow is grieving,” while simultaneously stonewalling on basic disclosure of the policy and the beneficiaries, that’s when every cop show you ever watched should be ringing in your ears.

In any other homicide case, if I told you there might be a $50 million life-insurance upside plus a $12 billion hardware upside tied to the narrative, you’d say, “George, where do we start digging?” But in this one, you’re supposed to swallow a one-paragraph story about a lone shooter and a lifestyle dispute and then avert your eyes from the ledger. That’s not justice. That’s marketing.

PART 6 — THE STADIUM LAB

Let’s talk about stadiums. If you want to test counter-drone tech in a way that looks “normal,” you don’t pick a random cornfield. You pick a big public event where everyone expects security, cameras, and maybe even military flyovers. The Super Bowl. A college home opener. A massive campus speech week with visiting dignitaries.

The idea of mass-event attacks shaping security doctrine is not new. Hollywood was already playing with it in “Black Sunday,” the 1977 thriller where terrorists try to attack the Super Bowl with a blimp bomb. New York Post Reality followed the script: after 9/11, air defenses over major events, including stadiums, became more routine, and today the FAA routinely imposes temporary flight restrictions over big games. Cuashub

Into that ecology walks Drone Dome and similar systems. Rafael’s marketing pitch explicitly emphasizes protecting stadiums, critical infrastructure, and high-value public events from small drones. Cuashub U.S. and allied militaries have been experimenting with mobile counter-UAS units mounted on trucks, MRAPs, and temporary tripods that can be disguised or tucked into the scenery. A stadium filled with fifty thousand cell phones and hundreds of Wi-Fi beacons is both a threat environment and a data goldmine. Defense.info

So when I see a suspicious pattern lining up like this—foreign-partner aircraft, high-stakes political events, intense interest in counter-drone systems already vetted by the Pentagon—I ask a simple question: was this stadium just a venue, or was it also a lab? Were people in the stands just fans and students, or were they also unwitting test subjects in a real-time simulation of a future domestic Drone Dome roll-out? I don’t have the full answer yet. But I know where the questions point: procurement files, JCO evaluations, and the travel logs of certain defense-industry families. PR Newswire+1

PART 7 — THE REAL PAYLOAD

Here’s the part nobody wants to talk about: the real payload isn’t the drone. It’s the data.

Every time you set up a modern counter-UAS bubble, you are also, by necessity, mapping the RF environment: phones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, radios, vehicle key fobs, you name it. Plug that into ground-based facial-recognition cameras and license-plate readers feeding cloud databases, and you’ve just built a mobile population-intelligence node that would make an old East German Stasi officer weep with joy. Breaking Defense

Companies like Clearview AI have already scraped billions of face images from social media and sold them to law enforcement agencies for identification. Breaking Defense Palantir and similar platforms advertise themselves as “data fusion” engines where financial records, phone metadata, and location pings can be mashed together into neat little dossiers for counter-terror, fraud detection, or whatever the client wants to label it. Breaking Defense Once you accept that as normal, taking the next step—plugging stadium-scale grabs of faces and plates into those systems—is a matter of configuration, not ethics.

So when you hear me say “Operation Blackjack,” don’t picture Hollywood blackjack tables in Vegas. Picture a domestic version of the same kind of population-mapping we saw around Baghdad’s Green Zone or in Helmand Province—only now the chips are smartphones, the deck is your payment history, and the house sits somewhere between a fusion center and a credit-card clearing operation in Delaware. The drone and the sniper narrative is the scare story. The data lattice is the business model. Wikipedia+1

PART 8 — WILMINGTON NEXUS

Let’s loop back to Wilmington. The joke in D.C. used to be that Joe Biden wasn’t the Senator from Delaware, he was the “Senator from MBNA,” the credit-card issuer that made Wilmington synonymous with aggressive consumer finance. Nasdaq Over time, MBNA got bought and merged, but the model—Delaware charters, arbitration-friendly courts, and compliance pipelines—stayed.

When Treasury and Justice began leaning hard into the post-9/11 anti-money-laundering and terrorist-financing regimes, they didn’t build a brand-new infrastructure from scratch. They repurposed and extended financial-sector compliance: SARs (suspicious activity reports), KYC (“know your customer”), and information-sharing under statutes like Patriot Act 314(a). Breaking Defense If you were designing a quiet hub where financial risk scores and national-security “threat” scores could meet, you couldn’t do much better than Wilmington’s existing corporate and banking ecosystem.

That’s the mental picture I have in my head when I talk about an “Operation Blackjack HQ” in Wilmington. I am not saying there is a literal bunker under some office park with those words on the door. I am saying that the convergence of credit data, travel data, and security-flagging systems in one jurisdiction creates exactly the kind of back-end needed to ingest stadium-scale surveillance data and enrich it with everything the banks already know about you. Breaking Defense+1

If Egyptian-partner aircraft were, hypothetically, scooping up device IDs and RF signatures at certain American events, and if certain domestic partners were supplying facial-recognition and plate-reading on the ground, Wilmington is one of the obvious places that fused dataset could quietly be monetized—whether as “risk scoring,” “derog flags,” or “anticipatory intelligence.” That’s not a thriller logline. That’s the logical endpoint of thirty years of policy.

PART 9 — FACTS, FEARS, AND LINES WE WON’T CROSS

Let me be very clear about what I know versus what I fear.

Documented facts:

Biden’s long-standing political and financial ties to MBNA and Delaware’s credit-card industry are well reported. Nasdaq

The U.S. government has formalized information-sharing between banks and national-security agencies under statutes like Patriot Act 314(a). Breaking Defense

Egypt receives roughly $1.3 billion a year in U.S. military aid and operates Western-made aircraft as part of that relationship. Wikipedia

Rafael and Raytheon have a joint venture to co-produce Iron Dome components in the U.S., and Rafael markets Drone Dome as a counter-UAS system for protecting high-value sites, including in domestic contexts. PR Newswire+1

Informed fears and hypotheses:

That some foreign-partner jets flying into U.S. airports are being used as ISR platforms over political and religious events, not just as VIP taxis.

That stadiums and mega-church venues are being used as live-fire labs for domestic counter-drone systems, with ordinary attendees functioning as unwitting test subjects.

That the real gold mine isn’t the drone contract itself but the mass data harvested and fused with financial and social-graph information in places like Wilmington.

What I refuse to do is write, as fact, that specific named private individuals “did it”—planned a murder, ordered an assassination, or personally cashed a particular insurance check—without hard evidence that could stand up in court. That’s a line I won’t cross, not because I’m scared of being called a conspiracy theorist, but because I’m scared of being wrong in the one way you can’t walk back: falsely accusing someone of a capital crime in print.

So if you see this piece on Substack and it has extra names and sharper accusations than what you’re reading here, understand that those are editorial choices made outside this transcript. My job is to follow the money, the contracts, and the doctrine as far as the public record and honest inference allow—not to turn rumor into indictment.

PART 10 — WHY I KEEP DIGGING

I’ve spent more than a month on the ground around this case—walking stadiums, filming parking lots, counting cameras, tracing license-plate readers along the key corridors that connect one venue to another. I’ve watched how fast certain stories get amplified (“It’s just a lone shooter with a lifestyle grievance”) and how fast others get throttled (insurance questions, defense-industry in-laws, foreign jets with curious flight paths).

What keeps me going isn’t a desire to be “the guy with the hottest theory.” It’s the simple, stubborn conviction that Americans deserve better than a narrative written by the same people who stand to gain from the panic. The same class of people who told you the virus jumped from a bat to a pangolin to a flying fish in the middle of a seafood market now want you to believe that a complex security environment with billions of dollars in play is just about one kid with a gun and a hurt heart.

I don’t buy it. And if you’ve read this far, I doubt you do either.

I’m going to keep FOIA-ing flight records, knocking on doors at little FBOs, and reading every dry procurement document I can get my hands on. You can help by asking the same boring, powerful questions in your own communities: Who’s paying the premiums? Who owns the gear on the roof? What happens to the data from those new “security upgrades” at your kid’s school or your local stadium? And, above all, what motive does the narrative leave out?

Because until we get honest about motive—about the blend of money, tech, and political control that sits behind these tragedies—we’re going to keep living inside someone else’s script. And I’d rather write my own.

You beautiful people, thanks for sticking with me.