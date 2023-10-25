DARPA, NATO, WHO -Part Two - All Bob’s DARPA And DTRA Horses Got A Head Start
And Michael Callahan’s Too. Non-DARPA Horses Were Held At The Starting Gate Until June 2021
In March 2020 our Potomac Research Group pointed out bid rigging occurred with DARPA’s ADEPT program with the Wellcome Trust in May 2019 and the WHO in September 2019. WARNING - a central theme of my work is that NATO and the Atlantic Council want a twenty-year war in Ukraine, just like Iraq and Afghanistan, to test their viruses and vaccines.
A Bernie Sanders supporter grandmother from Oregon actually did the sleuthing the first day of our eighteen day conference.
Our March 2020 Potomac Group stated that all DARPA ADEPT partners were a part of the rigged bids as well at the Wellcome Trust and the WHO bidding process. Another “Bernie Grandmother” helped identify the actual World Health Organization email address used for the DARPA ADEPT bids.
The bids were wired for the DARPA “horses” (drug candidates) from the start. They were all of Bob Malone’s DARPA vaccine candidates - all Bob’s horses.
I only asked about how public CARES ACT money was being spent at one of the most important times in American history - the time when America was trying to find a safe effective alternative treatment for Covid at the beginning of the Covid pandemic outbreak.
I felt all the horses in the COVID DOMANE race of January 2020 should have an equal chance at forwarding vaccines and antibodies. In March 2020 we did several stories and even an animated film to show how the DARPA ADEPT partners had access to blood samples from infected patients in Wuhan, China in a series of 14 plane flights by a doctor named Qui.
Later, DARPA admitted in a Rolling Stone article that Michael Callahan of DARPA had sent 6000 blood samples from Wuhan to the United States on the behalf of DARPA, confirming our March 2020 group’s research.
For instance, Abcellera won two $700 Million monoclonal antibodies bids after being a DARPA ADEPT partner and having early access to infected blood from Wuhan and Wuhan 1000 Talents students traveling to Vancouver, BC.
AbCellera was a prime benefactor of being involved with the DARPA ADEPT program, which included early access to infected blood from China which greatly helps winnow down potential monoclonal antibodies from a library of hundreds of thousands of possible candidates.
The CEO of AbCellera admitted early access to blood samples was the critical link in developing a monoclonal antibody quickly.
The AbCellera CEO also put in the same high throughput screening system that DARPA’s Michael Callahan had put in at the University of Alabama, Birmingham.
Malone also has a long string of conflicts of interest with another DARPA contractor called EpiVax.
EpiVax was another recipient of cares act money from Robert Malone’s DOMANE program as seen above here in the reference by Annie DeGroot.
As seen above, EpiVax has been a darpa partner since 2012. Malone and De Groot go back to 2003 for papers they have written together in addition to a client relationship.
No matter where you look in Bob Mqlone’s DOMANE program, undeclared conflict of interest abound.
Much evidence exists that EpiVax used their search algorithms previously developed by DARPA to help AbCellera hone in on the most promising monoclonal antibody candidates in a daily double abuse of transparency and arms length transaction principles and ethics.
And perhaps the most shocking admission of all is from Michael Callahan’s And DARPA themselves, saying that they developed a vaccine before the virus even exists. we will continue to follow this DARPA DOMANE story from its beginnings in March 2020 with our citizen journalism group on the Potomac until transparency has finally achieved, and we fully understand how this public money was spent at this critical time in American history.
Nice comment from a long time follower who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
Amazing reporting here George. Thank you.