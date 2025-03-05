Congressman Al Green’s disruptions of Trump’s speech to Congress last night took me back to my eight years on Capitol Hill, where I always seemed to get stuck in an elevator with Al Green. He would always ask me where I was from, every time.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/05/us/politics/trump-address-al-green-democrat.html

I was busy covering forty-five of his DNC colleagues who were entrusted with military-grade encryption, spying on all the Congressmen and Senators on Capitol Hill. Al Green was one congressman who never seemed busy. He was always skulking the halls of Congress, looking for someone who knew him and could compare him to Martin Luther King.

Meanwhile, I was tracking and tracing the DNC Congressmen and Congresswomen who were the movers and shakers of flipping Libya, Syria, and Ukraine, and arranging for kickbacks with the Iran Nuclear Deal. Last night’s speech brought back some great memories. There was Ted Lieu, who “accidentally” dropped his encrypted Blackberry device in a toilet.

And there was Brad Sherman, whose Congressional District adjoins Ted Lieu’s in the SuperWoke neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Brad Sherman had just finished lying to the all the fire victims of the Pacific Palisades at a firehouse with Trump, saying everything was going to be put back like it was before. Sherman is still smarting from Trump’s criticisms of FEMA incompetence from the that meeting.

And, of course, Eric “Fang Fang” Swalwell was there, hiding but always looking at his handler, Adam Schiff, for his next set of instructions. Swalwell was trying to blame Trump for the Biden White House pilot flying over the 200-foot ceiling for Blackhawk helicopters on the Potomac to cause the American Airlines crash at 350 feet.

Debbie Wasserwan Schultz, the protector of the Awan Spy Ring, was really hiding, but newly christened FBI Director Kash Patel seemed to have a bead on her the whole night from the gallery. Is Kash moving in on the illegal Awan Spy Ring that cast a shadow net over Congress for two decades?

Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts are causing DWS to go into varying fits of apoplectic shock as Musk sorts out the millions of Americans on the Social Security rolls over the age of 130. Schultz, the Queen of Ghost Jobs for the Awan Spy ring, laid low during the Joint Session to attack later with an interview with Forbes.

Gone were Anthony Weiner, Rahm Emanuel, and Andre Carson. What fun could be had revealing the encrypted Teneo Blackberry messages between Anthony Weiner, Jeff Epstein, Huma Abedin, and Hillary Clinton from Pennsylvania Avenue-based Teneo.

Pam Bondi, the new Attorney General also in attendance at the Joint Session, now realizes how many Teneo favor-trading trips Epstein and friends made to Little St. James Island so the favor traders would be outside US jurisdiction.

Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ehud Barrack, Mossad

Henry Kissinger

William Burns, CIA Director

Ariane de Rothschild

Edgar Bronfman

Ron Burkle, USAID Billionaire

Larry Summers, Open AI, Facebook

Donald Barr, CIA Lawyer

Les Wexner

Adnan Khashoggi, Billionaire Arms Dealer

Bill Gates

Virginia Giuffre (Virginia Roberts)

Bill Clinton

Doug Band, Teneo Fixer For Bill Clinton

Prince Andrew

Jean‑Luc Brunel

Bill Richardson, Department of Energy

Stephen Hawking

David Copperfield

Alec Baldwin

Richard Branson

Mike Bloomberg

Mick Jagger

Eli Wiesel, Nobel Prize Winner

Sandy Berger, DNC Spy

Ralph Fiennes

Dustin Hoffman

Woody Allen

Liz Hurley

Michael Jackson

Vera Wang

Naomi Campbell

Sergey Brin

Gerard Edelman, Nobel Prize Winner

Marvin Minsky, MIT AI

RFK Jr.

Peter Thiel

That’s quite an Epstein Lolita Express guest list, which also included Donald Trump and Melania and Ivanka before Melania.

And I must say I missed Rahm Emanuel not being in the audience. I have covered Rahm every since my ex-cop research partner, Jenny Moore, told me he had a bio lab in Faisalabad and was going to unleash some bioagent from there on Trump during his first Presidency.

Wall Street Journal reporter and Pulitzer Prize Winner Joe Rago seemed to have a very similar story, but he ended up dead in his New York apartment shortly thereafter. Rahm seemed to push through the purchase of Russian vaccine maker VeroPharm, a firm that specialized in countermeasures to old Soviet bioweapons, while US State Department sanctions were in effect.

As I looked over the Blackberry carriers still in Congress at last night’s Joint Session, I just thought of Kash Patel and, looking over the whole scene from the gallery, seeing the treasure trove of scandals he could bring to light soon.

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/trump-speech-congress-joint-session/card/fbi-head-kash-patel-receives-standing-ovation-7XsTJfKo9c40WsEzPmD2

Here is some background on some of the encrypted Blackberry Carriers on Capitol Hill.

Jeff Epstein’s Teneo connects all the Trump haters, including RINOs like Mitt Romney.

Georgetown Lawyer John OLoughlin and I hosted “Teneo Night” in Washington, DC in September of 2018. Jeff Epstein, Anthony Weiner, and Huma Abedin did not show.