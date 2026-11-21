George Webb · November 21, 2026

Fifty-five years old? Which part?

Simultaneous sip this morning. I’ve got my Substack mug and a question I wish somebody had asked President Trump on Friday. When he said parts of air traffic control were 55 years old or older, which part did he mean? I worked at IBM. I taught Fortran in the summers around 1980 and 1981.

Air traffic control was the example we used when somebody asked why anyone would pay for a computer room full of equipment and then buy backup equipment, too. You could move a payroll run to Saturday. You couldn’t move an airplane’s Friday afternoon arrival to Saturday once it was in the air.

November 20 press conference

[1] Chasing the Signal · [2] The early signal · [3] Chapter two · [4] Why I wrote the book · [5] The final chapter

In Melbourne in 1989, when I was working for Sun Microsystems, I remember a software reseller called the Preston Group preparing for the Paris Air Show. The conversation then was about moving aviation software onto Unix and using C so more programmers could maintain it. That was thirty-seven years ago. What I remembered correctly on air was how long engineers have wrestled with this problem. Where I got ahead of the record was saying my old Fortran might still be running the system that failed.

The FAA’s En Route Automation Modernization program replaced the old Host system. ERAM now serves all 20 en route centers in the continental United States. And GAO found that, of 138 different air traffic systems the FAA assessed, 51 were unsustainable and another 54 potentially so. A whole country’s worth of equipment can’t be dated by a single birthday.

FAA description of ERAM · GAO system assessment

[6] Chasing the Signal VII · [7] Chapter VIII · [8] Chapter VI · [9] The Last Jarrah II · [10] The Last Jarrah

What failed, and what are we buying?

On November 13, the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop after telecommunications trouble affected the stability of radar and communications. Flights resumed that evening. Officials subsequently described trouble following a router installation in Arkansas. That puts a real piece of equipment on the map. It also gives Congress a better first question than which programming language somebody ought to use. What did the acceptance test cover, what happened when the new equipment met the old, and who could call a halt? On November 17 the administration requested another $50.1 billion for modernization, on top of $12.5 billion already provided. That’s a funding request. I want to see the contracts, the milestones and the test results the public gets for the money.

FAA ground-stop chronology · Reporting on the Arkansas installation · DOT funding request

[11] Drones Come Home to Roost · [12] My Golden Dome questions · [13] Surveillance balloons · [14] The Utah missile industry · [15] Fort Huachuca funding

I support replacing equipment controllers can no longer count on. My concern starts when an airport safety purchase becomes an opportunity to collect information about everybody coming down the access road. An air traffic controller needs to know where the aircraft is. Who needs to know which car dropped off the passenger? Who gets to keep that record, and who can search it a year later? I brought up Alex Karp, Palantir, drones and license-plate cameras because I want those questions answered before contracts are signed. I have no award document putting Palantir in charge of this rebuild. One way to settle the question is to publish what data bidders are actually being asked to handle.

[16] Rocking Chairs vs. Palantir · [17] My first Palantir warning · [18] The Palantir Supremacy · [19] Why I wrote the surveillance song · [20] My follow-up on Palantir

There’s already a public record showing what can happen when civilian and military traffic share a small piece of sky. After the January 2025 collision over the Potomac, I published a series raising questions about the Black Hawk and the passenger flight. Readers deserve the subsequent finding beside my earlier questions. The NTSB identified the helicopter route’s proximity to the runway approach, missed opportunities to address the risk, and reliance on crews seeing and avoiding each other. The helicopter crew failed to maintain effective visual separation. I floated a deliberate-interception theory during this broadcast. I have no evidence that overturns the accident investigators’ findings. The route review alone gives Congress a concrete oversight job.

NTSB final report

[21] My original Potomac account · [22] Black Hawk II · [23] Black Hawk III · [24] Black Hawk IV · [25] Black Hawk V

Two different things happened at Chase

Suppose you’re at the kitchen table trying to pay a supplier and Chase won’t load. Then you read that Chase customers’ information turned up online. From your chair it feels like one story. The bank gave two accounts. It attributed the interruption of some banking services to a software bug. Separately, it said an attack on outside vendors exposed customer contact information, including email addresses and some phone numbers. Losing access to the screen, losing privacy and losing money are three different injuries. The reporting establishes the first two in separate incidents. It gives me no basis to tell a depositor their balance disappeared.

Associated Press on the two Chase incidents

[26] How I read metadata · [27] Metadata, part one · [28] Earlier BlackCat commentary · [29] Revisiting my 2017 files · [30] My Russia reporting archive

On the broadcast I used the image of John Dillinger going from bank to bank. I wanted to explain why a reporter follows people and money over many years, even when the name on the door changes. I raised Azov, Viktor Zhora and Dmitri Alperovitch because they recur in my Ukraine and cybersecurity commentary. What would make an old lead relevant to this week? An authenticated incident report identifying the same actor, a documented vendor dependency, or independently corroborated evidence connecting two events. I brought none of those to the microphone. An engineer’s nationality settles nothing. If investigators conclude that the aviation outage and the vendor breach have independent causes, that finding belongs in my timeline, too.

[31] Election hacking commentary · [32] My earlier DNC question · [33] Ukraine at a Tipping Point · [34] My Azov reporting · [35] The Ukraine metadata series

The reason I keep coming back to correspondence is my years following BlackBerrys, IT staff and access to congressional systems. Readers who joined me during the Imran Awan coverage will remember how much time we spent asking who administered a device and where its records went when somebody changed jobs. It’s the same question I’d put to a bank using an outside marketing vendor. Who was allowed to hold those addresses? Who told the bank when they were exposed? The answer can give a customer something more useful than a theory about international cyberwar.

[36] The BlackBerry investigation · [37] Awan Minutes I · [38] Awan Minutes III · [39] Senate devices · [40] Revisiting my BlackBerry source

The record I want preserved

Viewers also asked whether an NSA network was still down. I couldn’t establish its status on the broadcast. We talked about Snowden, the agency’s Tailored Access Operations unit, my old Network Associates days and how much easier it is now to search a large collection of personal records. My immediate request is modest enough to put in a letter. Preserve the change approvals, incident reports and dated notices while the people who made the decisions still remember them. I know from losing years of my own video reporting what happens when you come back for the original and the original is gone.

[41] My preservation notice · [42] Restore the Archive · [43] The erased video collection · [44] A Newsroom Worth Defending · [45] Who Gets to Decide?

I’ve done a version of this work with aircraft movements in the Charlie Kirk aftermath. A track can tell you where someone recorded an aircraft. It takes a different record to tell you who was aboard or why it went there. My stories following flights through Utah and Wilmington show the route my investigation took. Anyone reading them can also see why a gap in a public display deserves a question and how much further a reporter has to go before naming somebody responsible. I’d apply exactly that discipline to a blank screen at an airport or a bank.

[46] The Wilmington flight series · [47] Following the aircraft to Delaware · [48] The flight-count question · [49] The Utah aircraft reporting · [50] My correspondence questions

A viewer asked whether the leaders at the summit had discussed the outages. On air I said I thought they would have. I haven’t seen minutes establishing that they did. I also returned to Sina Bavari and the research-policy questions I’ve covered at Fort Detrick. Those are separate reporting files. If the administration believes a foreign government is threatening U.S. infrastructure, I want the public assessment, its date, and a witness prepared to explain the evidence. I’d rather have one dated answer to that question than another hour of guessing what two presidents said behind a closed door.

[51] My pipeline reporting · [52] Iran nuclear negotiations · [53] The white-paper series · [54] National Resilience · [55] BioAgent Odyssey

The family that has to make Friday payroll

Why did I spend so much of an aviation broadcast talking about farms and factories? A family can own its machinery outright and still need Friday’s receipts to meet Friday’s payroll. A supplier can wait an afternoon. Ask that supplier to wait a week, and somebody else starts missing payments. The bank can restore a service and reasonably call the incident closed while the shop owner is still on the phone trying to reverse a late charge. When somebody asks how to profit off a distressed business, my sympathies are with the family trying to keep it. That’s the banking story I want our reporters to follow.

[56] City of London Hopscotch · [57] Who earns the reconstruction money? · [58] Distressed assets in my Iran coverage · [59] The Real Chinatown · [60] My Newport Beach reporting

What Peter and I saw in Oxnard

At our 73rd news-gathering charrette, five of us had made it in when I went on air. The day before, I’d been in Oxnard with Peter Duke and his wife, Jessica. We walked down toward the beach. Peter showed me how far below the top of the sand berm his place sits. He had already lost his home in the Palisades fire. We’d lost our studio material and backups there, too. You can understand why the height of a pile of sand suddenly interested me more than the view. We talked to a man wearing a Camp Lemonnier shirt about dunes and erosion. His shirt started a conversation. His observations about that stretch of beach were the part I could check by standing there.

[61] My conversations with Peter Duke · [62] Palisades case notes · [63] Deep Seek VII · [64] Wildfire technology questions · [65] Reporting on a shoestring

There was news on the fire itself. On November 20 a federal jury convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht of arson. Prosecutors said the January 1 fire continued burning underground and resurfaced on January 7. The earlier trial had ended in a mistrial. My question after covering the fire remains what public agencies knew during those six days and what resources they brought to bear. The verdict and the response records answer different questions. Before taxpayers buy another camera network, I’d like to know who monitored the images already available and what they could reasonably have seen.

Associated Press on the verdict

[66] Voices from the fire · [67] Garden Hose Man · [68] The original California fires column · [69] My field-reporting retrospective · [70] Why I keep asking for an investigation

Thanksgiving on the terminal floor

One viewer wanted to know whether to travel. What I pictured was a parent stuck with two children, a phone running down and three bowls of airport soup to buy. That’s a real cost even if every plane lands safely. I knew controllers who lost their jobs in the Reagan years. I still think of the controllers, technicians and pilots who can talk to one another when a display goes dark as one of the system’s best assets. For my own short trip to Grandma’s, I’d consider driving. For the run from San Diego up to Santa Barbara, give me the train and the ocean out the window. I had no evidence on air of a specific threat to anyone’s Thanksgiving flight.

[71] Freedom of Movement · [72] No Left Turn at Albuquerque · [73] Less Tragedy, More Hope · [74] Two Schools of Thought · [75] Neighborhood News, Health, and Wealth

In Albion, Michigan, a doctor in our reporting circle raises animals and grows vegetables in a greenhouse. The question she brought us was what neighboring solar development means for the future of her family farm. Somebody looking down at a land-use map sees parcels adjoining a project. Standing in the greenhouse, you see the work that went into getting vegetables through a Michigan winter. That’s why we go. The next useful piece of reporting is a township agenda, a map and an interview with the family about the terms they’ve actually been offered. The same goes for our data-center questions around Saline.

[76] Saving My Farm · [77] Michigan at the Front Door · [78] Four Grandmothers · [79] My Michigan interviews · [80] Reporting in a battleground state

Who can ask the second question?

We use AI tools in our newsroom. They help a handful of people compare documents and go back through an archive that would take weeks to read aloud. I’m glad to have them. I also want to know what happens when a government contractor uses the same capability to bring a traveler’s face, phone and car registration together. A practical privacy test for the procurement committee is to ask a bidder for the shortest period it needs to keep each record and the person who can authorize keeping it longer. A practical test for my newsroom is whether we can put the original document in a reader’s hands.

[81] The AI Rider · [82] My argument about platform competition · [83] Earlier Palantir commentary · [84] AI and election scorecards · [85] The Right to Report

Two of the people at this gathering, both 72, took turns driving down from the Northwest. Somebody paid for gas. Somebody booked a room. Then five people sat around a table and could stop me halfway through a sentence to ask, “George, where did you get that?” That interruption is part of the budget as far as I’m concerned. On this story, it was worth making room for the FAA’s explanation of the ground stop and the bank’s statement about its vendors. A reader ought to have both before deciding whether my larger suspicion holds up.

[86] Swing State Studios · [87] Documentary in the Round · [88] Making Operation Lockdown · [89] Who can be a citizen journalist? · [90] Our first ninety days of reporting in Utah

Late in the broadcast we got to Greg in Michigan, the music he remembers and the work we’re doing on Ann Arbor and Laurel Canyon. That may sound a long way from an IBM computer room. For me the connection is the person behind the performance. You hear the record. Who played on the session? You hear that a network was restored. Which technician stayed until it was working? I want to talk to the people who can answer from experience. It’s why I keep a camera and notebook with me, and why a man on a beach can still change the direction of my afternoon.

[91] Operation Hollywood · [92] My Laurel Canyon overview · [93] The series guide · [94] The first five chapters · [95] Hollywood Bus

I closed with Jimmy Stewart because I kept thinking of the depositors standing in front of George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life. They need money for ordinary things that simply won’t wait. My list for Congress fits on one sheet. Ask the FAA for the change record and the results of its review. Ask Chase for separate timelines for the service interruption and the vendor breach. Ask the appropriators to publish the privacy terms and the tests that trigger payment. Then put those answers side by side. If there’s a common cause, show the record that connects them. If the causes are separate, tell the family on the terminal floor what will work better the next time.

[96] From Lake Erie to the Courthouse · [97] Profiles in Real Journalism · [98] How our citizen newsroom works · [99] Ten cases of citizen journalism · [100] My argument for public accountability

— George