The Latin phrase under the greatest Supreme Court Justice in US History, John Marshall, reads, “Fiat Justicia Ruat Caelum”. Translation - “Let Justice Be Done Though The Heavens Fall. Yesterday, I presented incontrovertible video evidence that the AI Whistlerblower, Suchir Balaji, had been murdered.

A third of million people had see the unequivocal evidence of Suchir Balaji’s murder in a few hours after I posted the proof. I took down the rather graphic aftermath of Suchir behind hit from behind innhis bathroom while listening to music with his earbuds in, while cleaning his teeth.

Twitter heavyweights Ian Carroll and Mario Nawfal helped me ge the evidence into everyone’s hands who had any doubt in their mind about the murder.

I have no interesting in exploiting the incriminating murder photos, and I deleted them a few hours after I posted them. But the San Francisco Police Department needs to know this won’t be a murder that gets brushed under the rug.

And I want to thank Ian Carroll, Mario Nawfal, and James Li for their courage because being a whistleblower in this case has proven a bery bad thing for your health.

The symbol for the phrase “Fiat Justia Ruat Caelum” even threatens the truth teller with death and skulls, but warns the keeper of truth of a far worse fate in the afterlife of keeping silent. Just for the record, I am happily engaged with family and friends with no thoughts whatsoever of suicide.

The stakes could not be higher. The future of whether Elon Musk and X AI win all the takings of rocking the world with AI versus Sam Altman and Open AI being the winner is at stake. Suchir Balaji’s laptop and phone sit right now in a safe deposit box with all those sexrets, and Suchir’s parents have the key.

The Fiat Justicia emblem has a fight as the balancepoit for the scales of Justice. Suchir Balaji’s evidence of murder has now spoken from death.

Now, the fate of who will win the AI wars resides in a laptop and phone here in the Bay Area. And all our futures will be affected. We just don’t know how yet.

Suchir Balaji was looking into a five man startup in the creation of a new training model for neural pre-training of language models (LLMs). He was working with Amit Kumar of Accel Partners possibly in the medical space.

Researcher Ian Carroll has talked about Open AI’s four new Board Members that seem very much like CIA overseers. Desmond-Hellman for instance was at Gates Foundation and Resilience, makes of the mRNA baccine.