What is in a Sutskever? A Sutskever by any other name would be an AI expert. But we are left with Sutskever, Time’s breakout man of the year, topping their new AI list for 2024. And the Sutskever just had a dead body dropped at his feet - the body of Suchir Balaji.

Ilya Sutskever is the man at Open AI in charge of creating Super Intelligent Agents that can replace you, but how that is done is the secret sauce of the AI industry.

The young dead Indian programmer laid at the feet of Ilya Sutskever, Suchir Balaji, was telling us that secret right up until the day of his suspicious death, ruled a suicide by SFPD and the Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner only after one hour of examination.

And the shocking truth of Super Intelligent AI reality is now before us. In order for Super Intelligent Agents to live, humans will die. And the young man who programmed and trained the Super Intelligent Agents to come from AI for Ilya Sutskever was indeed Suchir Balaji.

We cover Sutskever at length beginning at this video's one hour and fourteen-minute mark. You can see Suchir Balaji with several individuals who “trained” the current ChatGPT 4 and 01 models.

Researchers have put together the photos of the Open AI “training team”, and Sutskever was certainly close to Suchir Balaji. And more importantly, both Balaji and John Schulman left Open AI the same day, with Schulman going off to Amazon and Jeff Bezos’ Anthropic AI. Suchir Balaji went off to pursue “neural input” to train AI language models, and Ilya Sutskever just delivered a talk at Neural Information Processing Systems.

For instance, rather than training a language model by looking at thousands of pictures of celebrities and having humans then say the name of the celebrity, what if the trainer has a NeuraLink?

We don’t know if the dark secret of Elon Musk’s Neuralink is to train AI language models, but it certainly sounds like what Ilya Sutskever and Suchir Balaji were working on. With NeuraLink, no typing is required. The neurons feeding the cognitive centers are wired to “read” the thoughts of the NeuraLink implanted.

Elon Musk’s ultimate dream is to type at the speed of thought with NeuraLink, which is perfect for training AI models. Elon Musk owns the AI company called X-AI with an AI language model called Grok.

We will follow these development in “neural training” AI, but as more humans get Neuralink chips in their brains, wouldn’t “neural training” be the obvious first application. We can’t ask Suchir Balaji now.

Perhaps we can ask his friends and coworkers.

Or maybe Ilya Sutskever knows best.