When I first wrote this article about aerosolizing cancer, I was accused of creating a bad variation of a Wizard of Oz flying monkey nightmare. Since then, we have found out that a whole variety of pathogens that are normally spread in the air are being aerosolized at the United States bioagents hub, Fort Detrick.

With the recent Congressional hearing with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, we now find out from Senator Rand Paul that that is exactly what is happening at places like Fort Detrick for aerosolizing pathogens like Ebola. We have covered the program to aerosolize anthrax in the series “CoronaThrax” on this substack. The death from the sky scenario, no matter how unbelievable, we now find, is exactly what the minds at Ft. Detrick are up to.

Introduction - Using Mass Formation Psychosis Of Fear To Usher In DARPA Technology For Insiders

While the October 7th terror attacks in Israel were nightmare-inspiring, those nightmares can’t hold a candle to aerosolized Anthrax, Ebola, or cancer. This “mass formation psychosis” nightmare creation can be used to usher in DARPA technology for insiders like mRNA DARPA ADEPT technology or Anktiva cancer vaccines. The fear knew jerk reaction by the public not only pays for the development of the technology, but it also mandates the technology for every man, woman, and child in the world.

People who have followed my channels over the years know I have created the “flying cancer monkeys” imagery as a way of highlighting “mass formation psychosis” to usher in new DARPA technology. Could cancer be weaponized as an aerosol? Aerosolized cancers would be the perfect low-intensity weapons that kill and disable over time and leave no trace. With cancer bioagents, you can even blame the victim for lifestyle choices, a favorite DNC pastime.

Imagine my surprise when the recent “flying Hamas terrorist” superceded my “flying cancer monkey” imagery, painting every screen in the world with the “flying Hamas terrorist”. “Mass formation psychosis” imagery works with human flying terrorists too, so my “flying cancer monkeys” imagery for Ft. Detrick will have to take a back seat for a while.

You may think the flying monkey imagery for Ft. Detrick aerosol from The Wizard of Oz, along with its allegory of flight to describe the mass formation psychosis of fear and hate is exaggeration. We described the Wizard and Wicked Witch and intelligence agencies like the CIA sending flying monkeys aloft with new mRNA COVID and cancer vaccines.

In actual fact, we have outlined the CIA’s extensive work with mosquitoes to aerosolize almost all of the Ft. Detrick pathogen. Ft. Detrick and other bioagent lab mosquitoes are those flying monkey syringes in real life that can actually carry cancer and kill millions of times more than any flying Hamas terrorist.

Of course, the same “cancer from the sky” could be achieved with “flying cancer mosquitoes” or a mass vaccination program. So “cancer from the sky” might not be as scary as a flying Hamas terrorist, but you are about a million times more likely to be killed by cancer than a Hamas parachutist.

Don’t worry, this article isn’t all about imagery. I get down deep with cancer. We talk about a devious way of cutting the brake lines of the P53 “cancer brake” of the human immune system with the “LXXLL” cancer motif. How’s that for getting into the details. More on this later.

I will be the first to admit I adapted the “flying cancer monkey” idea from my creative consultant and collaborator, Peter Duke through his collaborator, the mysterious Sabo, who used the flying monkey imagery to symbolize Hillary Clinton’s sycophantic “reporters” like Donie O’Sullivan at CNN who could only spout “Trump Russia, Trump Russia, Trump Russia”. Of course, we both stole it from the Wizard of Oz to show how mass-formation psychosis is created in populations before we knew what mass-formation psychosis was.

We have covered the topic of aerosolizing cancer for over seven years now, so the flying cancer monkey imagery is not new, but the rapid, hockey stick in cancers is new, especially after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines became available.

Our research groups recently held a TurboCancer Symposium in New Orleans to discuss this fast rise in “TurboCancer” with doctors, medical experts, and citizen journalists. Our research keeps leading back to the sample players who did gain of function work to aerosolize SARS, MERS, SARS2 (COVID), and a host of Influenza strains including Spanish Flu (H1N1) and many others including H5N1. Now the key individuals at the Erasmus Lab are admitting that publicly - most particularly, Ron Fouchier of the Erasmus Lab.

Ron Fouchier recently gave a commanding endorsement of my reporting on him and the Erasmus Lab with the weaponizing of Influenzas and the SARS family of Viruses. Now our attention falls on Erasmus Lab as the most likely candidate for aerosolizing cancer given the uptick in cancers and the Erasmus Lab's work with cancer viruses, especially the human papillomavirus. The gain of function history of the Erasmus Lab aerosolizing deadly pathogens was written about extensively in my book, “Spray It in Dutch”.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4810786/

The participants in the H5N1 are a literal “Murderer’s Row” of Gain of Function airborne deadly pathogens - Ron Fouchier, Emmie de Wit, Ab Osterhaus, and Sander Herfst. And now their attention is turning toward cancer. I have spoken about ferrets used in a Remsdesiver Mutation Loop where one ferret on Remdesivir generates mutations at twenty to fifty times normal evolution, infecting yet another ferret in an Erasmus gas chamber, which in turn creates new unique mutations.

remember, it is not George Webb condemning Erasmus Lab for gain of function to make deadly viruses more pathogenic. His is a viewer comment.

It was the international community of scientists and science journalists, including the Obama administration, that called out the Erasmus Lab, for gain of function of deadly pathogens.

These reprints are key excerpts from my 2020 book “Spray it in Dutch”, where this Gain Of Function is laid out in detail.

The same techniques that are applied and creating mutations for bird flu, or the SARS clade of viruses can easily be be applied to aerosolizing cancer. The American Cancer Society outlined seven viruses that can cause cancer.

https://asm.org/Articles/2019/January/The-Seven-Viruses-that-Cause-Human-Cancers

Viruses which caused cancer just need an aerosolized spike to be added to a chimera in order to make those viruses airborne - literally flying monkeys. Any pathogen that previously only could be transmitted through liquid or food can be aerosolized in this manner with enough experimental mutations.

I currently believe that the human papillomavirus is being aerosolized by the Erasmus Lab.

I have since interviewed several people who have been victims of the HPV virus, and the Epstein-Barr virus with unknown causes.

I spoke with Whistleblowers last year when I was in Rotterdam in May 2022, and I was given the impression this work was well underway.

Quite possibly this might even account for the murder of Jürgen Damen recently, who has a general practitioner at the Erasmus Lab, representing the financial interests of Dutch ministers in key positions, investing in a mRNA cancer vaccine technology with BioNTech of Mainz Germany.

Erasmus has also been suspected of trying to aerosolize HIV according to whistleblowers. We would like to point out that the original IG Farben patents for the HPV vaccine and hepatitis vaccine are still within the original family of the CEO, Hans Streeck.

The decision to aerosolized cancer has been seen as a fallback position due to the failure to aerosolize HIV during the South African Boer wars.

As always, thank you for all your support, and thank you to the researchers all over the world. I gave a cancer lecture from this oversized rocking chair (big thought chair) in New Orleans about how I believe the critical P53 cancer suppressor protein is being shut off with something called the LXXLL Motif or the NR Box (nuclear regulator box). If Glycoprotein 160 (GP160) is cleaved into GP120 and GP41, the GP41’s LxxLL binding motif can block the critical P53 cancer suppressor, causing cancer.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/06/04/politics/cdc-redfield-aids-walter-reed-army-investigation/index.html

This cleavage happens with HIV, and Drs. Fauci, Redfield, and Birx of CoronaVirus fame patented GP160 and did uninformed testing on US soldiers with this protein. Nuclear receptors are really important and so in the NR Box. More on these later.

By the way, for all the Virginia Benassi fans out there, yes, mosquitoes can carry cells that transfer hamster tumor cells.

I had a chance to interview the coordinator of the mosquito abatement program in Florida who was releasing a GMO version of the Egypti mosquito to try to encourage mating with sterile mosquitoes. “Egytpi” mosquitoes were specifically brought to the US for the Operation Mongoose biowarfare attacks on Cuba in 1962.

You also may be wondering if the LXXLL motif can be found on Bob Malones, H2, histamine receptor. The answer is no.

We tracked a lot of the original Nazi Paperclip scientific work in cancer to the Roswell Park lab in Buffalo New York. The Roswell Park lab in Buffalo had ties to the Bell aircraft corporation run by Nazi, Paperclipper Walter Dornberger.

Journalist George Webb in Buffalo on the trail of Dornberger and Roswell Park Cancer Lab.