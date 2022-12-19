We have over seventy years of smoking studies with millions of participants. The clotting photos above are from a fifteen-year-old television commercial.

The recent #DiedSuddenly documentary has forced me to speak up about persuasive versus factual documentaries. First of all, let me say at the outset that I believe vaccines cause injury. But I think using cases not related to vaccine injury to make a persuasive documentary hurts the efforts in the long run to get serious attention paid to investigating these injuries.

Smoking and vaping cause a long list of adverse conditions that affect the heart, corona arteries, and peripheral veins including clotting as seen in the #DiedSuddenly documentary.

Taking videos of smoking and vaping-related death and presenting them as vaccine injuries may satisfy our anger about vaccine injury, but in the long run, it destroys our credibility when making our case to the general public to investigate vaccine injury.

For instance, no names have been published of the deceased patients, and the Florida Surgeon General says none of the patients were admitted to the hospital before death, so no hospital records exist.

#DiedSuddenly foot-long clots would cause patients to go to their doctor or to the hospital.

There is no possible way for patients who have these types of foot-long clots in their major arteries and veins would not have some of the symptoms including very high blood pressure, low oxygen saturation, difficulting breathing, etc. It is difficult to believe these patients would not seek medical attention. No existing hospital records for any of the vaccine victims also is very suspicious.

The absence of medical records undermines the credibility of the #DiedSuddenly documentary.

The fact that the Florida Surgeon General is involved in this DARPA research, and chose to investigate these deaths at the same university where the DARPA research was performed shows a lack of transparency as well.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has been evasive about his research at the University of Florida for which he is paid over $155,000 a year.

Again, I am reporting that vaccines do in fact cause minor clots, and Pfizer has admitted as much already. But the foot-long clots in major arteries with no ill health effects until sudden death strains credulity. Sudden death is much more likely to be caused by a heart attack.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine has been linked to minor blood clotting.

A much more likely source of foot-long clots would be the DARPA trials being conducted by Dr. Robert Malone, Chief Medical Officer at Alchem, for nanoparticle coagulant trials like Alchem’s NanoBeads or NanoFuse.

We discussed these topics in depth at “The Duke Report” on December 18th, 2022.

https://rumble.com/v21aldm-science-and-the-attention-war.html

George Webb pointed out that COVID vaccines do indeed cause minor clots, but not the foot-long clots dramatized in the documentary, “#DiedSuddenly”.

Journalist George Webb has stated a much more likely cause of the foot-long clots shown in the documentary #DiedSuddenly are the DARPA trials being run at Alchem and the University of Florida.

To date, only Journalist George Webb has cited the fibrinogen and fibrinolysis study that may explain why clots form from COVID vaccines, citing the failure of trypsin to cleave in the digestive tract. Webb believes an Alchem DARPA drug trial is the actual cause of trypsinization being blocked for foot-long clots, not the COVID vaccine.

Journalist George Webb believes Alchem’s vaping products were part of the EVALI 33 state pandemic in June and July of 2019 with its epicenter at Ft. Belvoir in Virginia.

I have already stated that I believe Alchem vape products were being tested in China in August and September of 2019 through close coordination between Dr. Robert Malone of Alchem and DARPA’s Michael Callahan in Wuhan.

These Alchem vape tests caused Corona-like symptoms and hospitalizations to trigger a “Germ Term” to be sent from the US State Department in September of 2019, creating the impression there was a new, novel flu pandemic breaking out in China.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is involved in unknown research at the University of Florida. His last assignment at UCLA involved the detection of HIV.