I wrote “A Romance Mobile” almost 2 years ago about a scientist at the University of South Alabama in Mobile who was experimenting with cancer cells with an eye on finding out what was causing an explosion in cancers in America. Now the world of fiction and fact collide with a man named David A Dean. Dr. David A Dean started at the University of South Alabama, and he will become an extremely important name to remember very soon. He’s the SV40 expert that discovered the SV40 promoters and SV40 enhancers in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

I got my idea of writing a fiction book after talking with author Doug Valentine when he wrote his first fictional book - TDY. He couldn’t confirm the protagonist’s true story with cross references or documentation, so he just chose to make the work under the fiction label. I wrote the fiction book first about South Alabama, but I didn’t know the key SV40 doctor at that time that did the key SV40 cancer research. Now I do - Dr. David A Dean.

Here are some of the attendees at San Diego “Learning Man” 2021 conference with Michael J Bennet flying the drone over the Salk Institute in the background. Robert Malone, also of the Salk Institute in his postgraduate days, has three patents with a Michael J Bennett.

In May of 2021, we were looking for the SV40 cancer expert at the Salk Institute, but we didn’t know that name either. This “Learning Man” news gathering event was in San Diego near the US Navy base called Point Loma near tge home of Bob Malone’s nemesis, Phil Felgner, but we didn’t know that at the time. For more on the Phil Felgner connection to Robert Malone at Vical, here is my previous Substack that topic.

I had already interviewed the author of Dr. Mary’s Monkey, Ed Haslem, in Bradenton, Florida, about the topic of SV 40 gain of function experiments at the Tulane University. and these SV40 inserts apparently got into the polio vaccine, and Ed’s hypothesis was that contamination this caused millions of soft tissue cancers for decades afterwards.

An Ex-Navy doctor named Michael J Bennett came to our “Learning Man” event three different days. I didn’t know Dr. Robert Malone at the time, but Malone has three nanoparticle patents with a Michael J. Bennett. But I now believe Michael J. Bennett role was to make sure we didn’t talk to Bob Malone’s nemesis at Vical, Phil Felgner, who lived near our San Diego meeting place. I know now that David A Dean works with Phil Felgner, which makes them both important witnesses in the Bob Malone saga. also, Dr. David A Dean and Phil Felgner are important witnesses as to how tge SV40 promoters ended up in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Dr Andrew Huff, who worked on various viruses with EcoHealth Alliance, a CIA cutout organization, said Michael J. Bennett was a CIA agent. The Michael J. Bennett that showed up at our Point Loma “Learning Man” event, lived near the Salk Institute where Bob Malone worked as a graduate student with Inder Verma. Inder Verma famously gave Robert Malone PTSD at the Salk Institute.

Was this the same Michael J. Bennett? I have asked this question to Michael J. Bennett several times in writing, and he can’t ever seem to give me a straight answer. Instead he started attacking me, trying to undermine my credibility immediately after the “Learning Man” event was over.

I can ask Michael J. Bennett about nanoparticle patent with both Phil Felgner and David A Dean as cross examining witnesses. Michael J Bennett has nanoparticle patents with Robert Malone in the story, and I and now we have two new ways to fact check the story.

Is Michael J Bennett yet another support character put in the story to support Bob Malone‘s Nanoparticle patent claims at the Salk Institute?

James Patterson uses the pseudonym Michael Bennett for a series if spy novels. Is Michael J. Bennett just a routinely used CIA name?

Dr. David A Dean, a real SV40 cancer expert scientist, is now at a different university of in Rochester, New York.

I want my readers to know I am spot on with the science at all times. I want the readers to be able to cross reference with all the actual David A Dean SV40 studies.

Dr. David A Dean was the SV40 expert who worked with Kevin McKernan on the SV40 promoters and SV enhancer being in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Interesting on how David A Dean’s SV40 work goes all the way back to 1993, almost thirty years ago. Unless his father worked with the same name in the same area of research.

Also, I believe the Twitter/X is conducting heavy signature reduction since Labor Day, 2023. Also, my older news stories from years ago are being “rediscovered” by the Intel agency favorites, and they are getting signal amplification by a factor of 100x to 1000x it seems. In the case of Tucker Carlson, maybe 10,000x. Possibly if I can convince the Twitter/X algorithm I am a romance fiction writer by my titles, I won’t get my signature heavily reduced.

In the “A Romance Mobile” story, a beautiful young scientist from Ukraine infiltrated the cancer doctor’s lab and struck up a romance with the handsome SV40 doctor. As I cannot locate the original Kindle file and all my work was destroyed there, I am recapitulating this story from memory. Please excuse the gaps if you read the original story.

The doctor in our story of international espionage, believed cancer had been weaponized by some faction in the United States, and he suspected the Nazi scientists brought into the US after the Second World War. He knew the Nazis who had poisoned the cigarettes given to Jews during the Nazi reign to experiment on biological and chemical weapons, so his suspicions were logical. That’s why he was studying cancer and specifically the SV40 virus genes that were thoughtto cause cancer. It turns out, our real Dr. David Dean also was looking for a way to get the SV40 virus to unlock the nucleus of the cell so that the book of life itself, the DNA, could be edited to explain how SV40 cause mutations and cancer.

SV40 promoters and something known as an SV40 enhancer have been found in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with some industry experts linking these SV40 components to a rise in TurboCancer.

In the fictional story, little did the handsome doctor know that an international bioweapons program involving SV40 and another type of cancer causing cell called HeLa cells was taking place in at several universities in Alabama including University of South Alabama in Mobile. A National Security Directive stated that the secrets of bioweapons programs around weaponizing SV40 and HeLa cells needed to be protected at all costs. The key intelligence agency involved was the CIA. Controlling cancer, who got cancer and who avoided it, was key to the CIA’s strategy of “Gilead Warfare”. “Gilead Warfare” is the strategy of causing slow, deadly Achilles Heel type wounds that would cause the enemy to expend enormous resources in caring for the wounded.

HeLa cells and HeLa cell contamination have been known to be very infectious and can cause an extremely aggressive form of cancer called TurboCancer.

This all important game of international espionage and biowarfare regarding SV40 and HeLa cells was not over from the Cold War. Scientists from the old Soviet Union had gone to work for terrorist enclaves in oil rich countries like Iraq and Iran. Worse yet, greedy pharmaceutical companies were cashing on the huge increase in cancers from SV40 and HeLa cell contamination in worldwide vaccine programs after the Fall of the Soviet Union.

A beautiful young Ukrainian woman, a scientist named Sasha, secretly contaminated Dr. Dean’s cell cultures with HeLa cells to the point that he began to think his SV40 experiments were successful in causing cancer.

The international battle of intrigue over the cancer causing secrets of the SV40 virus and the HeLa cells was kept safe for the time being. But will the handsome, young doctor, through perseverance and aptitude, discover the deception, and finally published the truth to the world? We will only know after reading “A Romance Mobile”.

NOTES -

There is also a Brenda S Dean at the University South Alabama, and they are co-authors on many papers about integrating viral DNA into the genome.

Our research channel predicted a Universal Flu vaccine from Sanofi Adventis with the help of MIT/Leidos in 2017. We had proof in 2019. We speculated that Bob Malone’s DOMANE program worked on the universal coronavirus vaccine with CARES ACT money. Cancer therapy is targeted to get it tumor cells in much the same way., and T cells of the immune system can be “trained” for cancer resistance.