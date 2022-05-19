Journalist George Webb has visited most of the Rockefeller monkey labs including Robert Malone’s close associate Chad Roy’s lab at Tulane.

Is the recent monkeypox outbreak a secondary infection of monkey manipulation of CoronaVirus? Well if you know the history of monkey lab at Tulane, you will know genetic manipulation of vaccine go all the way back to polio at the lab in the 1950s. Of course, Chad Roy, Bob Malone’s close confidant during the first critical days of the CoronaVirus outbreak, runs the Tulane Yerkes monkey lab.

The recent outbreak of the “terror pandemic” MonkeyPox has been oddly timed to coincide with Bill Gates’ proposal for “Germ Terms” to scour the earth to contain pandemic outbreaks.

I am also struck by how a small pharmaceutical company we have covered called Bavarian Nordic we have cover introduced a therapeutic for MonkeyPox and a deal for high volume production the same day at the MonkeyPox outbreak. Bavarian Nordic key executives Jens Kuhn and Sina Bavari have been tied to Ft. Detrick lab leaks and lab leaks from the old Soviet Union Biopreparat labs.

It is odd for a very rare disease like MonkeyPox transmitted only sexually to appear in the UK and the US simultaneously the same day a large, volume production deal is inked by Bavarian Nordic.

MonkeyPox is not deadly, but it has an abhorrent appearance and gives the recipient an unmistakable Scarlet Letter of promiscuous sexual contact, even though the virus can be spread through regular close personal contact of mother and child.

I am also concerned that MonkeyPox alters the balance of immune system messengers called Interferons, causing potential cytokine storms in recovered COVID-19 victims.

I am especially concerned about the balance between two key Interferons - Interferon Alpha and Interferon Beta, and I will get more into this delicate balance of the immune system in future posts. Again, intelligence agencies seem to have the habit of experimenting with these sexually transmitted viruses, so we call attention to the coincidences here at the initial stages of the outbreak.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops. Until then, it is comforting to know our favorite WHO and Wellcome Trust virus expert, Virginia Benassi, is also an expert in MonkeyPox.