I have been writing about the Clinton Foundation's involvement with mining for gold and uranium for eight years now with colorful characters like Frank Guistra’s uranium in Kazakstan and Hillary Clinton’s brother’s supposed gold mine in Haiti. WARNING - a central theme of my work is that NATO and the Atlantic Council want a twenty-year war in Ukraine, just like Iraq and Afghanistan, to test their viruses and vaccines.

There was even an entertaining family named the Krupniks in Kazastan who received Soviet missiles and highly enriched uranium instead of the people of the United States after the Cold War.

I even christened the sculpture in front of David Petraeus’ apartment in Arlington, “Uranium One,” since it showed Russian highly enriched missile uranium going everywhere but where it was supposed to go in Piketon, Ohio. Devon Gonter, David Petraeus’ sidekick of encrypted Blackberrys on Capitol Hill fame, also lived in the same building.

I had even returned an encrypted Blackberry from Congress in front of the “Uranium One” sculpture to a guy who looked an awful lot like the Ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, who received all the Soviet, highly enriched uranium. Bill Taylor’s dad had been involved in floating nuclear reactors and reactors that could be dropped from a helicopter.

I had even found time to talk about Hillary’s hand-picked warlord in Africa, Kagame, rolling up all the gold and uranium in Africa while walking the last steps of Seth Rich in Washington, DC at 6 AM. I remember I spoke about the Shinkolobwe Mine in Congo in May of 2017 for the first time this bright morning.

I even tracked Lex Wexner and Jeff Epstein’s MegaGroup to the MegaTons To MegaBucks scheme with Soviet missile uranium along with John Podesta’s ARMZ.

Oh yeah, they were also involved in African uranium and gold. I went every day to the Uranium One trial in Greenbelt, Maryland as well.

So, I am pretty much ready for anything when it comes to covering mining stories. The tale here in Northwest Nevada about Elon Musk mining lithium at $3 an ounce when there is $2,300 an ounce of gold to be had drawn my attention and had that “MegaTons To MegaBucks” feel to me.

Robert Mueller’s dad, who worked for Dupont in the uranium processing field with nuclear fuel rods, even got into the act with the MegaTons To MegaWatts Russian missile story. Hence, our researchers around the world had a lot of touchpoints with the story.

I have spent a little over a month learning as much as I can about gold mining, and from what little I know about mining, the Elon Musk lithium mining and battery factory in Northwest Nevada seems suspicious.

Since my first visit to the mountain, the claim I was looking at had already been purchased for double its stock value, and the largest gold mining company in the world announced one of the largest new gold mines in the world on the same mountain. So the Gold Rush on this mountain started AFTER we got here, but lithium seems to be losing money, hand over fist, with each EV car losing over $132,000 per car for Ford, for example.

I am still learning the ropes in gold mining, but I suspect a DARPA cover operation here with the tailings of the lithium mining being sifted for gold and other precious metals. Since my several trips to the GigaFactory in Sparks, Nevada, where Elon Musk makes his lithium batteries, at least the trolls are no longer saying Elon doesn’t have a mining and battery factory operation in Nevada.

I also find it very odd that the largest gold mining company in the world has come clean about their mining operation in Elko after our researchers started focusing on the Burning Man festival held there every year. Burning Man seems like a big adverse possession scheme for gold claims, and all the Burning Man millionaire trolls I have attracted over the years make me think I am on to something.

I have a lot to learn about gold mining, but I have witnessed a lot of round-the-clock drilling in some hard rock with continuous analysis and assay. What if I could get the government to do all the mining for me for “our green energy future” while I sorted out the gold for my DARPA friends? Just a thought. More later.