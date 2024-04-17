After investing my life savings in citizen journalism, I have long known that a robust funding source is needed to ensure the truth reaches Americans and the world. I have seen too many incredible journalism ventures and schools crippled by the undermining of big media, trolls, and alternative media who look at the world as a fixed pie.

I never ask for money unless I deliver a work product like this substack to my paid subscribers. I feel I earn every penny by working tirelessly with our international cadre of unparalleled researchers. Our proposal here seeks to ensure the economic viability of the X/Twitter platform along with the future of citizen journalism.

However, more money is needed to ensure a whole new crop of journalists can develop into truth-tellers to cut through the myriad of false narrative repeaters that once were broadcast journalists. Instead of publishing the “assassination coordinates” of Elon Musk’s jet location like Elon Musk accused CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan of doing, I proposed we work with Elon Musk to ensure an endowment for the future of citizen journalism.

So my approach is simple - ask the wealthiest man in the world to co-invest in a gold mine to increase his wealth by ten billion and ensure the future of citizen journalism with a billion-dollar endowment. The math is simple.

Five million ounces of gold times $2,376.60 an ounce = $11,883,000,000, with $10 billion going to Elon Musk for his return from the gold mine and $1 billion-plus going to citizen journalism for helping him find it.

Crowdsourcing research has proven to be the most effective way to find gold after securing a promising gold claim. More on that later. The bottom line is that Elon Musk partners with our research network, and we keep a ten percent finders fee, a standard for the industry with a well-known precedent in the gold mining industry.

https://www.ennomotive.com/goldcorp-when-crowdsourcing-found-gold/

I don’t want to spill all the beans on how our incredible network of researchers can be the most formidable network in the world to discover gold, but I would like you to mark your calendars for the last week in August before Labor Day this year for a little trip near Elon Musk’s Tesla GigaFactory in Sparks, Nevada. Our prospective gold mines are not far from there.

We have far better social media resources than Goldcorp had in the last nineties with Goldcorp’s $10 billion find, and we have several orders of magnitude more access to experts around the world. Plus, we have some good old-fashioned rock hammer and core cutting work that needs to be done, and we need volunteers in Winnemucca, Nevada, to do that. Plus, we now have some proprietary expertise and technology, which was not even imaginable in the late nineties.

https://d3.harvard.edu/platform-digit/submission/gold-rush-crowdsourcing/

We also want to hold a yearly news-gathering event at the location to keep the gold finds and citizen journalism funding flowing. American capitalism, and everyone benefits. Even better, Elon Musk can repeat this unique blend of crowd-sourcing expertise worldwide to find oil, gas, rare earth metals, and precious metals like palladium and platinum.

Just forward this email to those of your friends you think might be interested in this adventure of a lifetime, ensuring the survival of citizen journalism far into the future. Who better to engage than the wealthiest man in the world, who has already devoted much of his wealth to the X social media platform? These key metals will be the key to the miniaturization of electronics and the future of electrical vehicle technology, to name two immediate applications.

It will be fun. You will learn at a Learning Man event, and if you have children, they will learn about the careers of the future. Why let the robber barons of Black Water and Black Rock have all the fun and corner the markets to enslave you?

https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/01/05/1084791/rare-earth-materials-clean-energy/#:~:text=According%20to%20the%20International%20Energy,lithium%20may%20multiply%2040%2Dfold.

Hopefully, we can sell Elon Musk on this world-changing endeavor to find the critical resources for tomorrow while ensuring the future of citizen journalism. And we are not going to Elon hat in hand. Our hands are mission essential to put $10 Billion in gold bullion in his hands. Musk not only built the Giga Factory for Tesla in nearby Sparks, Nevada, but Las Vegas approved the initial HyperLoop and now a 29-mile extension in Nevada.

We believe a 29-mile HyperLoop through perhaps the largest gold find in history in Winnemucca would be far more profitable than transporting Las Vegas conventioneers. Of course, we don’t need nearly that much tunnel to achieve the $10 Billion payout goal for Elon Musk.

Our proposal focuses on potentially the richest five-mile vein of gold ore ever discovered in Winnemucca, Nevada. If you get a chance, forward this proposal to Elon! And that’s for ensuring the future of citizen journalism.

https://elkodaily.com/news/local/business/mining/mcewen-mining-to-acquire-timberland-resources/article_6cae2616-fcfc-11ee-878f-ebf48a5c9c97.html

Note Timberline Resources was acquired by McEwan today. That does not add much to the acquisition costs in the project.