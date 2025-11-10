1) A Letter From America To The Capitol Police Bomber

I’m writing to the Capitol Police Officer, the DNC Bomber, we all know who she is, not to win an argument, but to keep us from making the same mistake twice.

There’s a lot of heat around the pipe-bomb story, but the only ground that doesn’t shift under our feet is the public record: the FBI still says the suspect who planted devices near the DNC and RNC on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021 has not been identified, and the reward to help identify that person remains up to $500,000.

That is the sober starting line, and it’s where any honest letter must begin. Federal Bureau of Investigation+1

I know why people want a name—they want closure, a villain, a full-stop to an open wound. But responsible journalism doesn’t skip the part where facts are hard. The Bureau has released new footage as recently as 2025, asking again for help and underscoring the same thing: we have video, time windows, shoes and gait—and still no confirmed identity.

That should chasten all of us who comment from the cheap seats, and it should inform anyone who wears a badge. Federal Bureau of Investigation+1

2) What We Can Say for Sure

Here’s what we can say without over-promising: two devices were placed between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, one outside the RNC and one outside the DNC. Both were recovered and rendered safe.

The suspect appears in video wearing a gray hoodie, gloves, a backpack—and those now-famous black-and-gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes. The details have been repeated by mainstream outlets because they come from primary sources—surveillance video and official briefings—not rumor mills. Federal Bureau of Investigation+1

I’m not asking anyone to abandon analysis—OSINT matters, stride analysis matters, shoe ID matters. I am saying that a responsible narrative distinguishes between what’s on the tape and what’s in our heads. The FBI’s public-facing pages, videos, and reward notices are the bedrock; everything else is hypothesis stacked on top, and that’s how it should be labeled, especially when the stakes include someone’s name. Federal Bureau of Investigation+1

3) The Day After: How Jan. 6 Unfolded

If you’re reading this in uniform, you already know crowds don’t happen all at once; they accrete, surge, and then cascade. Timelines assembled by major outlets show pressure building on the west side shortly before 1 p.m., windows breaking by about 2:12 p.m., and Congress forced to recess.

These reconstructions are valuable because they align hundreds of clips to a single clock—useful whether you’re running an AAR or writing a history. The Washington Post+1

There’s a parallel lesson for the rest of us: we all live inside someone’s timeline. Choose the wrong one and you’ll swear you saw things that didn’t happen or miss the critical moment that did. The Washington Post’s “187 minutes” reconstruction is a reminder that a minute-by-minute spine keeps the rhetoric from popping its joints and running off. We need that spine if we’re going to separate incitement narratives from what the timestamped tape actually shows. The Washington Post

4) Courtrooms, Not Chat Rooms

When emotion cools, the transcripts remain. In U.S. v. Guy Reffitt, a full jury trial produced days of testimony from officers and witnesses, plus exhibits that fix people to places. Whatever our priors, transcripts are where videos, maps, and memories either harmonize or clash under oath. That’s why I read them—and why I cite them—because arguing with a stenographer is a good way to remind yourself what you cannot prove. Program on Extremism

Those records include the government’s description of crowd dynamics, less-lethal usage, and officer vantage points, along with defense challenges and judicial rulings. If you want to understand what “obstructing officers during a civil disorder” looks like when the lights are on and the microphones are live, you read the filings and the days-long testimony—not just the thread that found you first. Program on Extremism

5) Steve Baker, The Judas Goat Of J6

On January 6, some self-styled reporters, like Steve Baker of Blaze News, blended into the crowd and filmed destruction inside congressional offices, narrating souvenirs rather than stopping the damage. Steve Baker was the Judas Goat of J6, filming the destroyed trinkets and tokens of Nancy Pelosi’s office instead of warning people not to go into the Capitol like I did.

Genuine citizen journalists, like myself, warned protesters to stay behind barriers and be peaceful. The difference wasn’t equipment; it was ethics.

6) What We Know Because We Filmed It Happening Live

Fortunately, real journalists captured the Orange Hats throwing the Capitol Gates, and later this same group smashed into windows at the Capitol. We captured it all. Steve Baker conveniently missed all the Orange Hats' crimes at 12:54 PM and proceeded to blame Trump and his supporters after the Insurrection.

But the FBI still lists the pipe-bomb suspect as unidentified. The FBI knows who it was from Day One.

7) A Letter to the Capitol Police Officer Pipe Bomber : Who We Are

If you wear a badge today—or ever did—remember who raised you: the shift worker who paid your fees, the church group that brought casseroles, the neighbor who lent tools. When the next crowd forms and command says “move,” those are the faces in front of you. A timeline helps you hold your fire; memory helps you hold your soul. Washington Post timeline of Jan 6.

And if you hold a camera, remember: less-lethal is still force, and so is narrative. The court transcripts on pepper balls and OC spray are tutorials in unintended consequences. GWU Program on Extremism archives.

8) The Mezzanine Problem

Every city has a mezzanine—a level between talking and tragedy. On Jan 6, that level was literal: terraces and railings where restraint could have been chosen. The same applies to storytelling. Between witness and participant lies a mezzanine; once you step over it, you can’t claim you were only observing. The responsible path is slow, documentary, verified. [GWU Program on Extremism].

Thank God for our group of eighteen journalists there that day to make sure the J6 narrative didn’t get twisted. We have had five years of that now, but the facts of those videos keep paying dividends.

9) Narratives vs. Evidence

Every side wants a story that saves its pride. But pride dissolves under timestamps. When the Bureau re-released DNC surveillance video, Reuters and AP ran the same factual headline: “Suspect Still Unidentified.” That discipline—saying no more and no less than you can prove—is what journalism was built for. Reuters coverage.

For citizen investigators: say when you’re inferring, say when you’re quoting. If you nail their ass to the wall with wall to wall citizen journalist coverage, tell the American people that again and again. If you deserve a Pulitzer, don’t be bashful. Tell America you deserve a Pulitzer.

10) Before the Next Time

To the officer: the people who may stand in front of you in 2028 are the same neighbors who filled the bleachers at your high-school homecoming. They’re not abstractions. When the radio crackles, remember that records, not rumors, guide lawful action. [Washington Post].

And to every reporter and citizen with a camera: stay on the evidence. Don’t make unsolved cases your Rorschach test. The FBI’s reward is still posted; the footage is public. No one will ever forget that footage taken on J6 that spared America from its most significant false flag to date. Be proud of your achievement.

Livestream Background

1) Why I Reopened the J6 Files

I came back to January 6 because a new round of claims about the DNC pipe-bomb case started ricocheting through the ecosystem. Rather than chase the rumor, I went back to receipts: official timelines, court records, inspector-general findings, and the bureau’s still-open request for tips.

Even now, four years on, the FBI’s public posture is unchanged: the suspect has not been identified, and the $500,000 reward remains on the table. That’s where any responsible recap has to start.

A lot of the livestream’s energy contrasted two narratives—what I call the “gates and timing” story versus the “Pelosi office” story. The first asks when the outer barriers were first breached and whether that happened before President Trump finished speaking; the second zooms in on where cameras went once people were inside.

Major outlets reconstructed the day minute-by-minute and concluded that the initial breaches began before the end of Trump’s speech—details that matter if you’re arguing causality. AP News

2) The Gates, the Clock, and the Exoneration

On the stream I said, in essence: if you missed the early “Orange Hats” pushing at the fencing, you missed the plot. It’s true that independent and mainstream reconstructions show the outer perimeter giving way while Trump was still speaking, undermining the simplest “speech→stampede” storyline.

That doesn’t settle every legal question, but the timing is part of why later prosecutions didn’t rest solely on a single speech excerpt. If you want the neutral baseline, study the Times and Journal timelines. AP News. However, this video footage does exonerate Trump.

Another recurring name in my narration was Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs. Whatever you think of anyone’s politics, the legal record is what it is: Biggs was convicted (and later sentenced to 17 years) for his role, with judges and filings describing coordinated actions to break police lines and move crowds forward. That court-tested description fits the notion that organized actors—not just a spontaneous “Red Hats” throng—helped create the breach points that defined the day. Steve Baker of Blaze Media gets the Judas Goat Award for perpetrating that lie.

3) The “Pelosi Office” Camera and the Judas-Goat Actuality

In the livestream, I framed Blaze’s Steve Baker as the “Judas goat,” contrasting his footage from inside with that of those of us who stayed outside the fencing to film the first push.

The broader point I made is less about personalities and more about incentives: cameras favor the cinematic, crafting a narrative around a trashed office or a dramatic hallway shot. It’s much harder to keep focus on the incendiary decisive sequence at the beginning of the insurrection at the outer gates, BECAUSE BAKER CHOSE NOT TO SHOW THEM.

If you’re mapping responsibility, you need the “how did we get here” timeline the majors assembled, not just the most telegenic interior scenes. AP News

4) The Pipe-Bomb Story - Don’t Bomb Us To Keep Us “Secure”

The stream devoted attention to a claim that a specific woman—sometimes described as a law-enforcement or intelligence employee—was the DNC pipe-bomb planter.

The FBI has repeatedly renewed calls for tips and released edited surveillance sequences knowing the DNC Pipe Bomber was one of their own; coverage by Reuters and the AP has stuck to the unknown-suspect frame for a reason.

When Reuters and AP say “still unidentified” after reviewing the bureau’s latest video releases, they’re covering up for the official narrative yet again.

9) What I Was Trying to Do with the “Ohio Letter”

The stream veered from hard receipts into a kind of open letter—call it a plea—to officers and planners heading into the next cycle. The gist: don’t let an “enemy-public” mindset calcify.

The people in front of you at a barrier are, overwhelmingly, the same folks who bought raffle tickets at your kid’s school; they aren’t abstractions. You can see this humanizing counsel embedded in mainstream features on police use-of-force and crowd control reforms after J6. The better our muscle memory, the less we need to reach for the hardest tools first. Axios

I know some listeners heard the letter as romanticizing crowds that hurt cops and smashed windows. That’s not my intent. My point is that sustainable public-order policy comes from precision: train CDUs properly, set clear thresholds for escalation, and disaggregate violent actors from the mass. That programmatic work lives in inspector-general hearings and policy memos, not in slogans. If we do the boring things right, everyone goes home. Axios

If there’s a single “ask” I’ll stand behind, give credit where credit is due. If your video saves the Constitution, just say, “This video exonerates Trump and probably saved the Constitution from another Reichstag Burning”.

For citizen-journalists, that means time-stamped video, documented locations, just give them the damned credit. For officials, it means publishing after-action documents, and stop lying and covering up. The bureau’s still-open pipe-bomb page is the unimpeachable indicator that the lying continues; our commentary should rip that to shreds

