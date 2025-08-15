George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn's avatar
Dawn
2h

I loved reading this. You are all heroes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mancalledclay's avatar
mancalledclay
2hEdited

wow George what an inspiring story to wake up to this morning. Kudos to you, your team,

and allowing us to know your amazing friend, Karma Doc and her new man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture