Our caravan of Citizen Journalists turned off Highway 94 in Alibon, Michigan, to be greeted with hundreds of acres of solar panels, seemingly misplaced from the Arizona desert to land extra-terrestrially here in Central Michigan.

My driver, Data Dave, commented on how all the young graduates abandoned these fields for New York and Los Angeles, all gone to look for America, as the Simon and Garfunkel song says. But one young, successful doctor from Texas with three clinics asking for yet another hour of her expertise, does still return to these fields for her dream of keeping the family farm alive.

This young doctor goes by the moniker of KarmaDoc to show her unique expertise in both Western and alternative medicine, and to maintain some anonymity. Both her farming parents had succumbed to cancer, and now the Valedictorian Army doctor, with her booming practice in Texas, was coming home to save the family farm.

I first met KarmaDoc two years ago at her farm near Albion, Michigan. You know, the typical run-of-the-mill, badass Army doctor jumping out of helicopters in Kosovo to patch up comrades under sniper fire. They taught KarmaDoc how to fly the Army helicopter just in case the snipers took out the helo pilot.

No stranger to courageous moments, she was also one of the few American Front Line Doctors who put their sheepskin on the line defending Americans' right to choose how they want to defend their health. That included the “H” and the “I”.

As a doctor of Western medicine, she knows few equals, running circles around the USMLE scores of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Robert Malone. But KarmaDoc also has a profound appreciation for the alternative, and I will be forever impressed by the two weeks our citizen journalists spent on her farm, with the time she takes with patient interviews and patient consultations.

I woke up to lots of farm cats every day during our two-week citizen journalists’ descent on KarmaDoc’s farm to tell her story. Our citizen journalist converged from all over America to her farm in Central Michigan, uninvited, because we had heard her fiancé had taken his life, and we just had to do something for this doctor who had done so much for her country during the pandemic.

Our citizen journalists jumped in, helping in any way we could, and yes, we left a big deck in our wake, but the deck project was really our way of trying to get KarmaDoc to not think about her dream that was just destroyed upon her return home to the farm.

From the tragedy and the deck project, KarmaDoc was to meet her new man, and very slowly but surely, they fell in love. KarmaDoc’s new beau, a successful engineer from the auto industry but with farming in his blood, was mowing the yard yesterday on the farm when we arrived to check in with our Citizen Journalists’ Road Caravan. I have gotten to know KarmaDoc’s man, and we are all so happy for both of them.

We saw more chickens and turkeys than we did two years ago, and we drove away with a giant ice chest full of both. The temporary structures of two years ago had given way to permanent coops, and with new duck ponds and hogs ponds to boot. KarmaDoc had planted milkweed just for the monarch butterflies as a way station on their long flight to Mexico, and a Monarch danced around us as she walked us through her fields.

We have new farmers with us this time, and the farm equipment expert who got three tractors that hadn’t turned over in ten years to all fire up in the July sunshine two years ago was there too.

We had lunch and talked solar farm politics in the whistlestop town of Springport. We even worked the Trump-Putin Summit and clearing of homeless from Washington, DC, before potential Trump-Russia indictments are handed down tomorrow. But KarmaDoc commented that those issues were not going to change life for her, sitting next to her man, on her farm. KarmaDoc answered health questions for our crew, and then we departed with a Michigan-sized cooler of chicken and turkey.

Sitting under a shady tree in her front yard, we all knew we had just spent the afternoon with a truly great American hero. We just need a few more KarmaDocs now.

Here is the article I wrote two years ago.

And I wrote an allegorical take on the tragedy and triumph as well.