George Webb describes Ft. Detrick cutout Dragon Distillery and their role in shipping bioagents to proxy armies around the world.

https://rumble.com/v2mquz6-ft.-detrick-cutout-shipped-bioagents-through-ukraine-pakistan.html

The Russian Ministry of Defense rocked the world again in mid-May of 2022 by asserting no less than TWELVE NATO countries were contributing to the bioagents development in Ukraine. It was a great chance to compare notes with the Russian MoD.

I have eleven countries - many US locations including Ft Belvoir, Canada’s BSL4 Lab in Winnepeg, Holland’s Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, Germany’s Marburg U, France’s Sanofi in Lyon, UK’s Porton Down in Salisbury, Italy’s SAIS in Bologna, Belgium’s rural labs near NATO HQ near Mons, Luxembourg NATO distribution center, Swiss “Eurolab” at CERN, and Denmark’s ferret lab near Eric Traub’s Insel Reims.

George Webb interviews Balkan Wars expert and war correspondent, Igor Mekina .

But which country filled out NATO’s dark weapons “Dirty Dozen”? As it turns out, the answer is Poland.

I had been to Poland to report on NATO’s Farewell to Conventional Arms - the ACT - the Atlantic Command Command Transformation. I had covered the NATO General who was the head of the NATO ACT in Poland as the most likely NATO country adjacent to Russia to have a bioagents program. But I somehow missed connecting the dots to the German bioagents program in Marburg.

NATO General Norbert Wagner was the forward commanding officer, and he bore a striking resemblance to the supposedly captured Canadian NATO General Cadieu in the famed bunker in Azovstal.

We had covered NATO General Heinz Feldmann numerous times as the liaison between the German program and Ukraine, but I missed the German Polish connection completely.

Now we had the connective tissues with NATO General names between Italy, Germany, and Poland, not “country level” accusations.

The Russians say they are going to publish 3,300 documents about the program in English We are waiting for that.

The Russians say they also have 3,500 blood samples as proof of these bioagent programs.

Meanwhile, it appears these “bioterrorism” campaigns were coordinated false flags to create a sort of Iron Curtain of lockdown in the Western democracies of NATO.

I have looked into Italian Intel Chief Pietro Benassi’s activities at the School of Advanced International Studies at 555 Pennsylvania Ave in Washington, D.C. , Bologna, Italy, and Nanjing, China.

Pietro Benassi has also been closely associated as a “global security” advisor to the Popes, acting as an Annucio to the Pope in many African conflicts. His genetic engineering conference at the Vatican certainly raised eyebrows at the Holy See, with President Joe Biden sitting two seats from Benassi who warmed the seat for Pope.

Also, Giuseppe Benassi, a high level NATO official in charge of Procurement and Security, wrote extensively about the “Security” of Southeastern Europe including Ukraine.

A final Benassi revelation included Enrico Benassi being revealed as the leading world expert in sheddable vaccines laden with identifying nanoparticles with Chinese research and development partners

It will be interesting to keep comparing notes with the Russian Ministry of Defense as they release more documents.

George Webb, Zagreb, Croatia