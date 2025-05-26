The CBS “60 Minutes” War Propaganda Machine doesn't work anymore. The star performer of the War Propaganda Machine, Scott Pelley, publicly aired his bile at Wake Forest University. Pelley’s cheerleading for Afghanistan and Iraq didn’t work for Ukraine. And he’s mad about it.

It is very interesting that Pelley would choose to Free Speech is under attack as one of the main planks of his speech last week. I was attacked personally by Scott Pelley after our Potomac research group outed that a military vaccine technology was going to be pushed in March of 2020. Pelley went on to 60 Minutes to appeal to Section 230 of the CDA Act to destroy my Free Speech with the help of US Senator Mark Warner and CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan.

If Scott Pelley’s use of the 60 Minutes platform to target Free Speech in January of 2021 censorship, I don’t know what it is. My entire archive of 4,000 news reports was destroyed in a book burning that would make Hitler blush. My sole source of income was confiscated, which could only give joy to a Hermman Goering art dealer waving goodbye to Jews at a Krakow train station.

The sad part of the saga is that the Potomac Group turned out to be right—the CoronaVirus pandemic was a military Live Exercise to force a military vaccine technology on the world. Senator Mark Warner’s YouTube ban is still in effect on me to this day.

So Pelley urged the Wake Forest graduates, “Your Country needs you!” in his summation. For what? More Section 230 drubbing of the First Amendment? More war mongering to support the Ukraine War?

Four years and some change later, we still have found no use of the 60 Minutes platform to limit anyone’s Free Speech except for Scott Pelley in the January 4th, 2021, episode.

CBS created 60 Minutes to prop up the flagging American support for the Vietnam War, but through that war, Afghanistan One and Two, and Iraq, 60 Minutes had never gone after anyone’s free speech. Pelley had been the reporter on the front lines with the American troops, but January 4th will always stand out in 60 Minutes when he used the platform to go after Free Speech.

Even more hypocritical is his claim that “journalism is under attack”. In addition to going after my Free Speech on the infamous January 4th show, Pelley also falsely attributed an Alex Jones story about Sandy Hook to me.

I went to Sandy Hook for a week, interviewed friends of the victims’ families, and reported that “Lanza had help. Two guys in black block were seen running into the woods by many witnesses”. That hardly sounds like I am a Sandy Hook denier. No apology has come from 60 Minutes or Scott Pelley to this day.

We are witnessing a battle of hypocrisy and self-delusion at war in the body of Scott Pelley when he lectures anyone about Free Speech.

And we are witnessing the end of an era where all Scott Pelley had to do was show up in fatigues near the front lines, and young men would sign up to die in the mud, where no one would remember their name.

Scott Pelley is looking back on his life, and he realizes he lured many young men to sign up to be killed in meaningless wars. A few war buddies dump the ashes from a Folgers can with their war remains. And he is failing now in Ukraine to get more young men to die for a Ukrainian criminal billionaire. So he is lashing out at himself, particularly at his own January 4th episode. Only he has used his 60 Minutes platform to limit Free Speech. Memorial Day should be remembered for the thousands that Scott Pelley lured to ignominious death for nothing.