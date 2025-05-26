George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
2h

Why anyone would listen to or watch him is beyond me. And to ask him to speak at a grad ceremony must mean that Woke Forest University could only scrape the bottom of the bucket for a speaker. 60 minutes and company are trash.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne
1h

Hope many of the graduates looked right through this jabbering Pelican !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture