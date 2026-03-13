Candace Owens and Harvey Weinstein project Alexander Brothers home movies from Long Island on the White House. Candace’s patrons, Mark and Zoe Weiner, are close friends of Harvey Weinstein and were also with Jeff Epstein, but Trump is targeted with her latest Charlie Kirk video release.

Jeff Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, and Candace Owen patron Mark Weiner were fixtures at Alexander Brothers partners on Long Island, not Donald Trump or Jared Kushner, yet Candace Owens leveled that charge yesterday.

Part 1 — The old DNC projection play

DNC political operators survive by projection. The game is always the same. The people with the dirtiest fingerprints point somewhere else first. They don’t answer the charge; they reverse it. They don’t explain the mess; they assign it. So the opening move in my narrative is not just about Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, the Alexander brothers, or Candace Owens - and she just redirected these crimes at Trump with nothing but a Hanukkah party invitation to create guilt by association.

It is about what you see as a familiar political mechanism: scandal gets rerouted, guilt gets outsourced, and the public is told to chase the nearest enemy rather than the nearest evidence. Publicly documented facts do show that Harvey Weinstein was again convicted in New York in 2025 on one sex-crimes count after his earlier conviction was overturned, and that Tal, Oren, and Alon Alexander were convicted this month in Manhattan after federal prosecutors said they used parties, wealth, and access to lure women before drugging or assaulting them.

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article315031392.html

The Alexander Brothers’ luring and drugging of women on Long Island are real, court-tested matters. Candace Owens would do well to check the guest list of the Long Island parties for her patrons, Mark and Zoe Weiner, before trying to smear Trump.

Candace Owens conveniently leaves her DNC patrons and friend of Harvey Weinstein and the Alexander Brothers out of the story she tries to smear Trump with.

My transcript then builds a larger argument on top of those facts: that media actors and partisan brands use true scandals as raw material for a second operation, one aimed at narrative control rather than justice.

Part 2 — The transcript’s central claim: the DNC fix was in from the beginning

From there, I move into the nerve center of my monologue: the insistence that “deception was baked in.” In my account, the Charlie Kirk story was not merely mishandled. It was architected from the start as a managed spectacle, and the proof, I argue, lies in withheld footage. Of course, we wrote a song about Candace sitting on key evidence for five months without giving up the game.

My podcast treats that delayed video not as a stray clue but as the whole case cracking open at once: if the clip had surfaced earlier the public would have questioned the shooting narrative immediately instead of funding, amplifying, and emotionally investing in it for months. The underlying allegation that the killing was hoaxed cannot be verified, and mainstream reporting, of course, does not establish that claim.

Candace Owens sat on critical video evidence for 174 days to drain Conservatives of millions in SuperChat rather than immediately publish the conclusive video evidence.

What is documented is that Candace Owens has spent recent months probably mock attacking Erika Kirk and pushing increasingly incendiary theories around Charlie Kirk’s death, a campaign that has drawn backlash even within the MAGA coalition and elevated Owens’s role as a polarizing, conspiracy-driven media entrepreneur. But I like all that because TPUSA is corrupt. I don’t like her pairing TPUSA evidence with DNC Weiner patrons with their Harvey Weinstein and Jeff Epstein pals to blame Trump for their Long Island sex parties with the Alexander Brothers.

Pairing DNC crimes with Charlie Kirk video releases is in high season now.

That matters because my monologue is really about timing, withholding, and monetization: the suggestion that a certain class of commentator no longer treats evidence as something to disclose when found, but as inventory to release only when it best serves the show.

Part 3 — “Don’t give away the game” DNC Cross Dressers

I hear the chorus in my text as more than a lyric. “Don’t show the rear window that gives away the game” is my shorthand for a theory of controlled revelation. In that theory, the system does not suppress everything. It suppresses only the one angle that would collapse the performance. The rest can stay on screen—sirens, panic, livestream emotion, speculation, outrage—because noise is not the enemy of manipulation.

Noise is the vehicle. I keep coming back to the same image: millions watching, each one entering the system as a witness, a donor, a subscriber, a phone number, a data point. That is why the monologue feels less like a murder brief than a critique of attention capitalism. The public is not just asked to believe; it is asked to participate, to feed the machine with clicks, cash, and identity. I researched all these Long Island mansion locations in addition to MS-13 murders and funerals being used to traffic women to these DNC parties since 2017.

Washington Post reporting on Owens’s turn toward sensationalized, true-crime-style content around Charlie Kirk fits at least the outer shell of that argument, even if it does not validate the transcript’s most explosive claims. The point, as I frame it, is that the medium and the hustle have fused: the story is not merely told, it is operationalized.

Part 4 — Kayfabe as political method

Then comes the concept that gives my monologue its spine: kayfabe. I use it the way a veteran investigator uses an old underworld term—something half-code, half confession. In my telling, kayfabe means a staged feud sold as reality, a drama where both camps profit from conflict they secretly need.

That idea is not mine alone; mainstream cultural writing has repeatedly used the wrestling term to explain modern politics, especially the way audiences can know something is theatrical and still respond to it as if it were real.

My transcript takes that frame and applies it to an ecosystem of mutually reinforcing antagonists: one side raising money off martyrdom, the other side raising money off the “investigation” of that martyrdom, both needing the same unresolved spectacle to survive. That is my

sharpest analytical move.

I am not just accusing one faction of lying. I am accusing both factions of co-producing a market in outrage. Mark Burnett appears in my monologue because he is publicly associated with Survivor, The Apprentice, and later faith-and-family programming through projects with Roma Downey. I am using his name symbolically—as shorthand for reality-TV logic colonizing politics and religion alike. That connection is interpretive, not proven, but the career arc itself is public record.

Part 5 — Faith, spectacle, and the branding of belief

What gives my transcript its extra sting is that it does not stop at politics. It argues that the same production grammar has spilled into faith-based media, turning belief itself into a set, a revenue stream, a demographic vertical. In my voice, this is not an abstract complaint. It is a lament that sincerity has been industrialized.

The monologue points to Burnett and Roma Downey’s very public work in Bible-themed and family-oriented programming and then suggests, by inference, that conservative celebrity culture has learned to package grief, patriotism, and redemption in the same way reality television packages rivalry and elimination. That is an argument about style more than law, but it is central to my broader thesis.

We are saying the old line between testimony and performance has been erased. People are no longer merely influenced by media; they are catechized by it. Reuters and AP both documented Burnett and Downey’s faith-media ventures years ago, which is enough to support the cultural context even if it does not support the monologue’s more conspiratorial extensions. In my telling, the scandal is not only that audiences may be fooled. It is that many of the architects know exactly how a crowd behaves once faith is mixed with spectacle and grievance.

Part 6 — Why the DNC Alexander brothers matter

The Alexander brothers function in my monologue as a hinge between elite-party decadence and narrative blame-shifting. Here I have to be careful: the public record supports very serious charges and now convictions against the brothers, but it does not support many of the wider associations my transcript piles around them.

Reuters reported that prosecutors said the brothers used wealth, status, luxury real estate access, and private travel to lure women, and multiple women testified about being drugged and sexually assaulted. That is the documented core. My monologue then makes a rhetorical turn: if Trump’s Justice Department is prosecuting them, why, should their crimes be spun as a stain on Trump rather than a stain on the circles that tolerated them? That is where my “projection” theme returns.

I portray the Alexander brothers not as evidence against the prosecutor but as evidence against the social world that normalized them. It is a powerful line of attack in political language, even though some of the specific connections I assert are not established in the mainstream sources I reviewed. The cleanest sourced version of my point is this: the convictions are real, the abuses alleged at trial were grave, and any attempt to turn that prosecution into a partisan smear requires more evidence than rhetoric.

Part 7 — Owens as DNC Harvey Weinstein defender, platform, and accelerant

In my narrative, Candace Owens is not just one commentator among many. She is a mechanism. She becomes the embodiment of how a media figure can surf controversy, antagonize old allies, and convert internal movement conflict into attention. Mainstream reporting supports the broad shape of that portrait, though not my most personal accusations.

The Washington Post has described Owens’s recent campaign around Erika Kirk as a bid that split conservatives, stoked outrage, and broadened Owens’s profile as she moved deeper into conspiratorial content after leaving The Daily Wire. AP also reported that the Macrons sued Owens for defamation in 2025 over false claims about Brigitte Macron, which is relevant not because France is my topic here, but because it shows a documented pattern of high-risk allegations as a performance strategy.

In my monologue, Owens is cast as someone who withholds, teases, pivots, and then reassigns blame at the moment of maximum engagement. Whether every step of that portrayal is fair is separate from the larger media truth I am after: the influencer economy rewards escalation, not verification. That makes a delayed clip more valuable than an immediate one, and a feud more profitable than a resolution. In my world, that is not just bad commentary. It is the business model.

Part 8 — January 6 as a prototype of managed DNC narrative

My monologue keeps circling back to January 6 because, for me, it was the prototype: a political trauma quickly frozen into a ready-made script. Here again, I cannot endorse the transcript’s specific allegations about named people coordinating hoaxes. But I can note the public framework around the event.

Reuters and AP both documented the convictions and lengthy prison sentences imposed on Proud Boys leaders for seditious conspiracy tied to the Capitol attack, before Trump later granted broad clemency to most January 6 defendants on January 20, 2025. Those facts are not in dispute.

January 6 is a lesson in how spectacle, selective footage, partisan editing, and branded outrage harden into mythology before the public ever gets close to the raw record. That is why the monologue sounds less interested in ideology than in sequencing—who had the tape, who released what when, who framed first, who monetized next. The danger is not that one side lies and the other tells the truth. It is that everyone learns to work the same carnival. The law may punish one set of actors, but the performance logic survives and simply migrates to the next scandal.

Part 9 — DNC Fraud, cover-up, and the shift from event to aftermath

One of the strongest passages in my transcript is the point where I say the case may no longer even be the original event; it is the cover-up. That is classic investigative logic. Watergate stopped being just a burglary because the concealment became the bigger crime. The same structure applies: whether the underlying incident was exactly as first presented matters less, at a certain point, than whether influential participants knowingly sat on contrary evidence while soliciting money, loyalty, and emotional buy-in.

The legal elements of fraud or racketeering are difficult to determine here; that would require evidence far beyond this transcript and beyond this reporting But as an analytical frame, it is coherent. The monologue says audiences were not merely misled in real time; they were held in the dark long enough for an entire secondary market of investigation content to bloom around the very uncertainty allegedly being preserved. The language shifts from “deception” to “extraction.”

The true commodity, in my telling, is not truth. It is suspense. And suspense, when attached to politics, celebrity, and grief, can be monetized twice: once by those who market the tragedy, and once by those who market the rebellion against the marketed tragedy.

Part 10 — The final argument: DNC covert systems don’t end, they reroute

By the time my monologue lands on Iran-Contra roads and the refrain about systems rerouting rather than ending, I am saying that every scandal teaches the machine how to survive the next one. New faces, same incentives. New platforms, same manipulation. New ideological costumes, same appetite for spectacle, monetization, and deniability.

Reuters reporting on Jeffrey Epstein’s files and AP reporting on renewed investigation around his former New Mexico ranch both reinforce one narrow but important point: elite abuse stories do not fade because the facts disappear; they persist because institutions repeatedly fail to give the public a satisfying account of how power protected itself. My summary turns that frustration into a method.

Follow the paper, follow the timing, follow the edited clip, follow the platform incentives, follow who benefits from delay. That is the cleanest, most defensible version of the worldview in my transcript. The rest—the named conspiracies, the personal linkages, the hidden choreography—remains allegation unless proven. But the mood, the suspicion, and the warning are unmistakable: don’t get hypnotized by the feud, don’t mistake performance for proof, and don’t let the people who need the story most tell you where the story starts.