George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

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BDP
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Never trusted her. When someone goes from relative obscurity to being everywhere you need to question how and why. Yes, she was a frequent guest on Fox News but she was also from the same talent/modeling agency as other personalities with questionable beginnings/funding.

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